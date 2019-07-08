Global Cochlear Implants Market, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023 Featuring Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group, Cochlear Ltd, MED-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology, Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cochlear Implants Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at nearly $1.2bn in 2018, the Cochlear Implants Market is growing at a healthy pace in the upper single-digits, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9%.



Growth will be driven by the increasing global prevalence of hearing loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people have disabling hearing loss, including 34 million who are children, and this number is expected to grow to nearly 630 million by 2030.



Cochlear implants are one of the most successful neural prosthesis to date; yet, it is still a substantially under-penetrated market. A key to market growth is expanding the standard of care to older patients. Once primarily recommended for children born with severe-to-profound hearing loss, cochlear implant systems are now increasingly prescribed for adults (for one or both ears, if needed) as a supplement or alternative for hearing aids when they ineffective.



The cochlear implants market will also be driven by a long/established clinical history, strong benefits vs. risks, technological innovations, aggressive sales/marketing and education efforts, and increasing audiology practice referrals.



This report provides the following useful information:

Prevalence of hearing loss

Cochlear implant portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

New and emerging cochlear implant systems

Key technological and market trends, market drivers

Market and competitive analysis (including 5-year market forecast and 2018 market share by region and corporate growth strategies).

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23



Overview of Hearing Loss and Cochlear Implants

Ear anatomy and the hearing process

Prevalence

Types of hearing loss

Causes

Diagnosis and treatment

Cochlear implant overview

Cochlear implants vs bone conduction implants

Implantation procedure

Benefits and risks

Surgical complications

Healthcare costs and impact

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Human ear anatomy

Exhibit 1-2: Diagram of cochlear implant

Exhibit 1-3: Cochlear Ltd.'s electrode insertion into the hearing zone



Cochlear implants

Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Nurotron Biotechnology

Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Selected leading cochlear implant brands, by manufacturer

Exhibit 2-2: Selected cochlear implant and features

Exhibit 2-3: The HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant and internal components

Exhibit 2-4: The HiRes Ultra 3D Implant

Exhibit 2-5: The Cochlear Nucleus CI24RE and Nucleus Profile Implants and 22 active electrodes

Exhibit 2-6: The Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors and Nucleus cochlear implant

Exhibit 2-7: The Earlens hearing aid

Exhibit 2-8: The SYNCHRONY cochlear implant system

Exhibit 2-9: The Venus Cochlear Implant System

Exhibit 2-10: The Neuro Zti cochlear implan



Market Analysis

Cochlear implants market

Market forecast: global

Market drivers and limiters

Market forecast: by region

US market

Five major EU markets

Japanese market

Rest of the world market

Competitive analysis

Market share: global

Market share: by region

Financials and corporate growth strategies

Cochlear Ltd.

Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group

Oticon Medical/William Demant Group

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-2: Cochlear implants market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-3: Cochlear implants market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018

Exhibit 3-4: Cochlear implants market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018



Appendix A: company listing



