Global Cochlear Implants Market, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023 Featuring Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group, Cochlear Ltd, MED-EL, Nurotron Biotechnology, Oticon Medical/William Demant Group
Jul 08, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cochlear Implants Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Valued at nearly $1.2bn in 2018, the Cochlear Implants Market is growing at a healthy pace in the upper single-digits, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9%.
Growth will be driven by the increasing global prevalence of hearing loss. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 466 million people have disabling hearing loss, including 34 million who are children, and this number is expected to grow to nearly 630 million by 2030.
Cochlear implants are one of the most successful neural prosthesis to date; yet, it is still a substantially under-penetrated market. A key to market growth is expanding the standard of care to older patients. Once primarily recommended for children born with severe-to-profound hearing loss, cochlear implant systems are now increasingly prescribed for adults (for one or both ears, if needed) as a supplement or alternative for hearing aids when they ineffective.
The cochlear implants market will also be driven by a long/established clinical history, strong benefits vs. risks, technological innovations, aggressive sales/marketing and education efforts, and increasing audiology practice referrals.
This report provides the following useful information:
- Prevalence of hearing loss
- Cochlear implant portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- New and emerging cochlear implant systems
- Key technological and market trends, market drivers
- Market and competitive analysis (including 5-year market forecast and 2018 market share by region and corporate growth strategies).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Exhibit ES-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Overview of Hearing Loss and Cochlear Implants
Ear anatomy and the hearing process
Prevalence
Types of hearing loss
Causes
Diagnosis and treatment
Cochlear implant overview
Cochlear implants vs bone conduction implants
Implantation procedure
Benefits and risks
Surgical complications
Healthcare costs and impact
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Human ear anatomy
Exhibit 1-2: Diagram of cochlear implant
Exhibit 1-3: Cochlear Ltd.'s electrode insertion into the hearing zone
Cochlear implants
Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group
Cochlear Ltd.
MED-EL
Nurotron Biotechnology
Oticon Medical/William Demant Group
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Selected leading cochlear implant brands, by manufacturer
Exhibit 2-2: Selected cochlear implant and features
Exhibit 2-3: The HiRes Ultra Cochlear Implant and internal components
Exhibit 2-4: The HiRes Ultra 3D Implant
Exhibit 2-5: The Cochlear Nucleus CI24RE and Nucleus Profile Implants and 22 active electrodes
Exhibit 2-6: The Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors and Nucleus cochlear implant
Exhibit 2-7: The Earlens hearing aid
Exhibit 2-8: The SYNCHRONY cochlear implant system
Exhibit 2-9: The Venus Cochlear Implant System
Exhibit 2-10: The Neuro Zti cochlear implan
Market Analysis
Cochlear implants market
Market forecast: global
Market drivers and limiters
Market forecast: by region
US market
Five major EU markets
Japanese market
Rest of the world market
Competitive analysis
Market share: global
Market share: by region
Financials and corporate growth strategies
Cochlear Ltd.
Advanced Bionics/Sonova Group
Oticon Medical/William Demant Group
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: Cochlear implants market forecast ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-2: Cochlear implants market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2018-23
Exhibit 3-3: Cochlear implants market, global share by supplier ($m), 2018
Exhibit 3-4: Cochlear implants market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2018
Appendix A: company listing
