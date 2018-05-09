Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on Aesthetic Appearance and Customization of CIs

The global cochlear implants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of product approvals and launches. The number of launches and approvals of cochlear implants (CI) is increasing significantly. In addition, these products offer comfort, safety, and efficiency to patients as they are based on advanced technology. For instance, Venus Cochlear Implant System was introduced by Nurotron Biotechnology in Europe in January 2017.

One trend in the market is increasing focus on aesthetic appearance and customization of CIs. Factors such as social stigma and isolation and sociocultural concerns are discouraging patients from using the hearing aids or hearing assistive technologies and resulting in an intermittent use or even abandonment of assistive technologies. This is encouraging vendors to enhance the aesthetic and concealability and customization of their CI devices, which is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the cochlear implants market during the forecasted period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of CIs. The cost of CIs is $25,000 per device. The average selling price of CIs typically ranges between $18,000 and $20,000. Factors that increase the cost of cochlear implantation are the evaluations before surgery, direct and indirect hospital costs, and the cost of implant and surgery.

Key vendors

Cochlear

MED-EL

Nurotron Biotechnology

Sonova

William Demant

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITTING TYPE



Comparison by fitting type

Unilateral implantation

Bilateral implantation

Market opportunity by fitting type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging technological innovations

Increasing focus on aesthetic appearance and customization of CIs

Growing focus on emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh8zcn/global_cochlear?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cochlear-implants-market-2018-2022-increasing-focus-on-aesthetic-appearance-and-customization-of-cis-300645538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

