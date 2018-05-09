Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022: Increasing Focus on Aesthetic Appearance and Customization of CIs

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cochlear implants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cochlear Implants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of product approvals and launches. The number of launches and approvals of cochlear implants (CI) is increasing significantly. In addition, these products offer comfort, safety, and efficiency to patients as they are based on advanced technology. For instance, Venus Cochlear Implant System was introduced by Nurotron Biotechnology in Europe in January 2017.
One trend in the market is increasing focus on aesthetic appearance and customization of CIs. Factors such as social stigma and isolation and sociocultural concerns are discouraging patients from using the hearing aids or hearing assistive technologies and resulting in an intermittent use or even abandonment of assistive technologies. This is encouraging vendors to enhance the aesthetic and concealability and customization of their CI devices, which is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the cochlear implants market during the forecasted period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of CIs. The cost of CIs is $25,000 per device. The average selling price of CIs typically ranges between $18,000 and $20,000. Factors that increase the cost of cochlear implantation are the evaluations before surgery, direct and indirect hospital costs, and the cost of implant and surgery.
Key vendors
- Cochlear
- MED-EL
- Nurotron Biotechnology
- Sonova
- William Demant
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FITTING TYPE
- Comparison by fitting type
- Unilateral implantation
- Bilateral implantation
- Market opportunity by fitting type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging technological innovations
- Increasing focus on aesthetic appearance and customization of CIs
- Growing focus on emerging markets
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh8zcn/global_cochlear?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cochlear-implants-market-2018-2022-increasing-focus-on-aesthetic-appearance-and-customization-of-cis-300645538.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article