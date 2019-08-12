Global Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB Market to 2025: Aviation Industry Focuses on Development of Next-Generation CVRs and FDRs with Longer CVR Record Durations

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB market worldwide is projected to grow by US$34.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.4%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$68.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB: A Prelude

Recent Surge in Aviation Industry Accidents, Crashes and Safety Incidents Throw Light on the Significance of Data Recorders in Identifying and Mitigating Risks

Accident Rate in Commercial Flights Worldwide: Number of Accidents Per Million Departures for the Years 2010 through 2018

Flight Safety in Commercial Aviation Industry: Number of Annual Flights, Total Accidents, Fatal Accidents and Deaths Worldwide for the Years 2013 through 2018

Competition

US Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Persistent Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries amidst Rising Passenger Traffic Fuels Data Recorders Market

Growth of Aircraft Fleet: Number of Aircrafts Worldwide in 2018 and 2037

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037

Rising Demand for Air Travel and Robust Increase in Air Passenger Traffic

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rapid Growth of Air Traffic: Percentage Annual Growth of Air Traffic Passenger Demand for the Years 2006 through 2019

Growing Worldwide Air Passenger Traffic: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded in Millions by Airlines for the Period 2004-2019

Aircraft Data Recorder Market: An Overview

Aviation Industry Focuses on Development of Next-Generation CVRs and FDRs with Longer CVR Record Durations

Failure to Retrieve Black Boxes in Certain Air Crashes Drives Focus onto the Need for Real-time Data Streaming in Data Recorders

A List of Unrecovered Flight Data Recorders of Airplanes

Ejectable Floating Data Recorders: A Solution to Ensure Recovery of Recorders during Crashes

Airbus to Deploy Ejectable, Floating Black Boxes in Long-Haul Aircrafts

Aviation Sector Focuses on Weight Savings in Crash Recorders

HENSOLDT Introduces Lightweight Flight Data Recorder for Business Jets, UAVs and Small Helicopters

Curtiss-Wright Fortress Recorder: Lightweight Data Recorder Ensures Cost Savings

Strong Growth Forecast for Military Aircrafts Augurs Well for CVR and FDR Market

Global Military Aircrafts Market: Demand for Tactical and Strategic Aircrafts for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Difficulties in Locating Crashed MH370 Aircraft Brings Forth Focus on Adaptive and Longer-life Pingers

Distress Radio Beacon Market: Driven by Growing Safety Needs of Aviation Sector

Innovations & Advancements

Technology Evolution of FDRs: Potential Opportunities in Preventive Maintenance

Honeywell and Curtiss-Wright Use Inflight Connectivity to Reinvent CVR and FDR

Airbus Unveils New Fixed and Deployable Flight Recorders

Orolia Introduces Galileo-Enabled Personal Location Beacons

Regulations

Against the Backdrop of Recent Aviation Safety Incidents, NTSB Seeks Extension of Cockpit Voice Recorder Duration to 25 Hours

EASA Mandates Installation of Upgraded CVR and ULD Equipment

Canada Amends Aviation Regulations Related to Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder

NPA 2018-03 Seeks to Improve Quality of FDRs for Better Support to Accident Investigations

GADSS Leads to Implementation of Global Flight Tracking Standards

Product Overview

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

Flight Data Recorder (FDR)

Towed Pinger Locator (TPL)

Distress Radio Beacons (DRB)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), FDR, TPL, and DRB Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

