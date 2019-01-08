Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 8% - Increasing Vegan Population and the Emergence of Private Label Brands

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 08, 2019, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coconut sugar market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

Emergence of private label brands to gain traction. Private label brands products are manufactured and sold by retailers. Many retailers across the globe are coming up with their own brand of coconut sugar.

Market Overview

Increasing vegan population

The number of individuals adopting the vegan lifestyle is increasing due to growing awareness about various health benefits of the vegan diet.

Stringent regulations

Rules and guidelines issued by various governments in different countries regarding sales, marketing and labeling of coconut sugar restrict the growth of the global coconut sugar market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Nutiva, and TreeLife, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing vegan population and the emergence of private label brands, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coconut sugar manufactures.

Celebes Coconut Corporation, Coco Sugar Indonesia, NOW Foods, Nutiva, and TreeLife are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Organic coconut sugar
  • Inorganic coconut sugar
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Celebes Coconut Corporation
  • Coco Sugar Indonesia
  • NOW Foods
  • Nutiva
  • TreeLife

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4tzjv3/global_coconut?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Jan 08, 2019, 11:00 ET Global Shipbuilding Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are BAE...

Jan 08, 2019, 10:45 ET Global Security Paper Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 8% - Increasing Vegan Population and the Emergence of Private Label Brands

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 08, 2019, 11:15 ET