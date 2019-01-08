Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 8% - Increasing Vegan Population and the Emergence of Private Label Brands
The "Global Coconut Sugar Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coconut sugar market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.
Emergence of private label brands to gain traction. Private label brands products are manufactured and sold by retailers. Many retailers across the globe are coming up with their own brand of coconut sugar.
Market Overview
Increasing vegan population
The number of individuals adopting the vegan lifestyle is increasing due to growing awareness about various health benefits of the vegan diet.
Stringent regulations
Rules and guidelines issued by various governments in different countries regarding sales, marketing and labeling of coconut sugar restrict the growth of the global coconut sugar market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Nutiva, and TreeLife, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing vegan population and the emergence of private label brands, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coconut sugar manufactures.
Celebes Coconut Corporation, Coco Sugar Indonesia, NOW Foods, Nutiva, and TreeLife are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Organic coconut sugar
- Inorganic coconut sugar
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Celebes Coconut Corporation
- Coco Sugar Indonesia
- NOW Foods
- Nutiva
- TreeLife
