Global Coconut Water Market (2021 to 2025) - Increasing Inclination of Consumers towards Health & Wellness is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coconut Water Market (by Type, Form, Packaging, Distribution Channel & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coconut water market is forecasted to record a value of US$8.82 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.25%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

The driving factors include increasing inclination of consumers towards health and wellness, growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders, rising interest in caffeinated refreshments and hydration and escalating global average temperature. However, the market growth would be challenged by the huge gap between the two ends of the coconut water supply chain, preservation of tender coconut water and misleading practices of some of the coconut water brands. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like a surging number of fitness and health clubs, growing preference for natural and plant-based drinks and rising government initiatives for promoting coconut farming.

The global coconut water market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, packaging, distribution channel. On the basis of type, the market can be bifurcated into pure and mixed coconut water. According to the form, the market can be categorized into liquid and powder coconut water. Whereas, depending on packaging, the market can broadly be split into tetra pack, plastic bottle and other packaging such as glass and metal cans. The global coconut water market is segmented into online and offline, based on the distribution channels.

The fastest-growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to surging preference for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages especially among health-conscious consumers, the growing number of coconut plantations and increasing adoption of a vegan diet and non-dairy products. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in stagnant market growth as the pandemic caused supply chain disruptions and led to various challenges to the food & beverages sector.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global coconut water market segmented on the basis of type, form, packaging, distribution channel and region with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Latin America , Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , , & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (PepsiCo, Inc. (O.N.E. Coconut Water), GraceKennedy Limited, The Vita Coco Company, Inc., NewAge, Inc., Harmless Harvest, Inc. and Powerplant Venture) are also presented in detail.

