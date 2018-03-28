Global Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions Strategic Market Report 2016-2024: Leading Players are Domino Printing Sciences, Markem-Imaje, Videojet Technologies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Coding and Marking Systems and Solutions in US$ Million.



Laser

Thermal Transfer Overprinting

Continuous Inkjet

Print and Apply Labelling

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Coding and Marking

A Critical Part of Packaging Market

Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Continuous Inkjet Technology Dominates, TTO Technology to Witness Fast Growth

Food & Beverage Sector: The Major End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Market

Growing Focus on Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Builds Huge Growth Opportunities

Crucial Concerns over Counterfeiting and Diversions Drives Global Brands to Adopt Advanced Coding and Marking Solutions

Industry 4.0: Playing a Role in Enhancing Efficiency of Coding and Marking Systems

Regulatory Legislations and Industry Standards Underpin Sales Growth

Key Regulations and Industry Standards Promoting Market Growth

Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)

European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD)

GS1 Standards

IP Code

High System Cost and Rising Raw Material Prices Challenge Market Growth



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Global Coding and Marking Systems Market

Vendors Aim to Operate as Single Source Solutions Providers

Market Sees High M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Coding and Marking Market (2013-2018)



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Demand for Manufactured Goods Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ): The Major Technology Type for Coding and Marking

Ultra-High Speed CIJ Technology Experience Demand Growth

CIJ Technology Eyes Potential Opportunities in the Fast Growing Flexible Packaging Market

Thermal Transfer Overprinting: The Fastest Growing Technology

Laser Systems Make Steady Progress

Manufacturers Rely on Laser Systems for Permanent Marking Needs

Laser Marking Systems for Traceability of Magnesium Parts in Automotive Industry

Thermal Inkjet

Extended Application Scope Aids Growth

Replacement of Analog Systems

An Opportunity for Coding and Marking Market

Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact

Domino Provides Innovative Coding Technologies and Solutions for Beverage Sector

A Review of Recent Product Innovations from Select Vendors

SQ-Laser Marking Systems Designed for High-Speed Coding Applications

Matthews Marking Systems Unveils Systems for CPG Companies

REA JET Unveils Solutions for Marking Metals

Videojet 1860 CIJ Printer Enhances Productivity

LEIBINGER's JET3up RAPID Inkjet Printer for Cable & Pipe Marking

Markem Imaje's 9232 Inkjet Printer

Markem Imaje's Smartdate X40 Thermal Transfer Coder

Markem-Imaje's SmartLase C140 and C340 Laser Coders

Wolke by Videojet's m600 OEM for Pharmaceutical Sector

Domino Printing Sciences' High-Contrast, Alkali-Washable 2YL955i Ink

Videojet's V420 and V528 Inks

Digital Labeling and Smart Labels

Enabling Efficient Tracking of Products

Coding and Marking Systems with Advanced Software Make Gains

Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market

Food and Beverages: The Key End-Use Market for Coding and Marking Systems

Evolving Technologies Assist Food Companies to Prevent Food Contamination and Counterfeiting

Coding and Marking Assumes Critical Importance in Dairy Packaging

Rising Prominence of Coding and Marking Technologies for Bakery Sector

Role of Coding and Marking Technologies in Addressing Challenges Confronting the Bakery Industry

Productivity and Profit Optimization

Allergens: A Major Challenge

Preventing Migration of Ink

TTO Technology Holds an Edge in Bakery Sector

Coding and Marking Gain Precedence in Confectionery Packaging

Advanced Coding and Marking Systems for Meat Packaging

Coding Systems Vendors Sense Potential Opportunities in Egg Coding Segment

Innovative Coding Technologies for Ready-Meal Products

Market Sees Emergence of Food-Grade Inks for Direct Printing on Food

Beverage Companies Leverage Coding and Marking to Augment Supply Chain Management

Beverages Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth

Serialization Requirements Put Focus on Effective Coding in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Legislations to Accelerate Demand for Medical Coding Systems

Major Coding Trends in the Pharmaceutical Space

Coding and Marking Technologies for Pharma Sector

Laser Systems Gain Traction in Coding Pharmaceutical HDPE Packaging

TIJ Printers Make a Cut in Pharmaceutical Porous Material Packaging

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior Water Fastness

Automakers Leverage Coding and Marking for Improving Assembly Line Efficiency

Market to Benefit from Growing Automobile Production in Developing Economies

Electronics and Electrical Systems: A Noteworthy End-Use Vertical

Coding Systems Capable of Printing Long Lasting Codes Gain Traction in E&E Sector

Construction Materials Manufacturers Seek the Proficiency of Coding to Augment Product Efficiency and Security

Cosmetics Manufacturers Rely on Coding and Marking to Improve Product Image

Need for Transparency in Cosmetic Products to Fuel Demand for Coding and Marking



4. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Introduction

Coding and Marking: A Technological Perspective

Technology Platforms

Laser Systems

Thermal Transfer Overprinter (TTO) Systems

Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Printers

Print and Apply Labelling Systems

Others

Types of Coding and Marking by Packaging Level

Product Coding at the Primary Packaging Level

Case Coding at the Secondary Packaging Level

Pallet Coding at the Tertiary Packaging Level

Coding and Marking on Packaging Substrates

Plastic Materials

Paper

Metals

Glass



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Matthews Marking Systems Unveil Package Printing and Coding Solutions

InkJet Unveils Open Source Fluids for Videojet1000 line CIJ Printers

InkJet Launches Kortho GraphicJet X-Series Hi-Res Printers

Weiler Labeling Systems Unveils New High-Speed Labeling & Coding Solutions

Needham Coding Rolls Out New Fiber Laser Marking Systems

Squid Ink Manufacturing Introduces SQ-Laser Marking Systems

Paul LEIBINGER Unveils JET3up RAPID Continuous Inkjet Printer

Paul LEIBINGER Unveils Marking Solutions for Beverage Industry

InkJet Unveils LDR 7100 Laser Marking System

TracePack Introduces BestCode's Series 8 Continuous Ink Jet Printers in South Africa

Videojet Introduces 3640 CO2 Laser Marking System

Markem-Imaje Introduces FB680 Black MEK- and Ketone-Free Ink

Videojet Unveils Videojet 3340 Pharma Line Laser Marking Solution

Videojet Launches V539 Pink UV Fluorescent Ink

ID Technology Launches Macsa SPA Laser System

Markem-Imaje MW470 White Ink for Glass Bottles

Videojet Introduces Videojet 3340 and 3140 Laser Marking Systems

Videojet Launches New Blank Ink for 8610 TIJ Printer

Markem-Imaje Introduces 4500 Coder for Coding Porous Boxes

Markem-Imaje Rolls Out 5055 and 5855 Touch Dry Hot Melt Inks

Videojet Unveils Black Opaque Ink for CIJ Pigmented Printers

Videojet Introduces 100 Watt Videojet 7610 Fiber Laser Marking System

Domino Printing Sciences Introduces 2YL955i Ink for A-Series i-Tech CIJ Printers

ID Technology Introduces Model 255 PackML Compliant Label Printer Applicator

Videojet Rolls Out V420 and V528 Inks for 1000 Line CIJ Printers

Videojet Introduces V418 Enhanced Adhesion Ink

Videojet Technologies and Sun Chemical Showcase SunLase

Wolke by Videojet Develops m600 oem for Healthcare Sector

Matthews Marking Systems Unveils LS-7001 Fast Dry Ink for VIAjet L-Series TIJ Printer

Paul Leibinger Introduces JET3up Continuous Inkjet Printer

Xaar Unveils New Piezoelectric Printheads for Printer OEMs

Domino Introduces M230i Pallet Labelling Solution

Linx Printing Technologies Unveils Linx Blue Pigmented 1053 and Linx Brilliant White 1316 Inks

Markem-Imaje Rolls Out SmartLase C340 and C140 Laser Coders

Markem Imaje Unveils 9232 Inkjet Printer and Smartdate X40 Thermal Transfer Coders

HeatSign Introduces New Laser Marking Solutions for Electronics Industry

HeatSign Launches Dot Peen Marking Solutions for Metal Processing Sector



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Leonard Green & Partners Acquires ProMach

InkJet and ANSER Renew Exclusive Distributor Agreement

ProMach Acquires P.E. Labellers

ProMach Takes Over Weiler Labeling Systems

Pro Mach Acquires EPI Labelers

Hitachi America Acquires Label House

Linx Printing Technologies Inks New Distribution Agreements in India

KEMEK Inks Distribution Agreement with Linx for Baltic States

Hitachi America Snaps UP IMS-Partners and Establishes Hitachi Industrial Equipment

IIMAK Acquires Talon Industries

Pro Mach Takes Over Greydon

CSB-System Joins Hands with AutoCoding Systems

SATO Launches SpeciaLase to Market DataLase Coding and Marking Technology

Domino Teams Up with Uhlmann

Brother Industries Acquires Domino Printing Sciences

Domino Printing Sciences Teams Up with Omron

Xaar forms Ceramic Ink Partnership with Sinocera Create-Tide

Domino Inaugurates New Factory in India

Mark Vi Trac Systems Rolls Out Weber Marking Solutions



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

