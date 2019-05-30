Global Coffee Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2023 - Increasing Penetration of Premium Coffee Shops /Growing Preference for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee / Growing Desire for Functional Coffee

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans. It is the world's most popular beverage that is consumed by almost everyone to release their stress and boost up the energy level. In the commercial coffee industry, there are two important coffee species - Arabica and Robusta, that are cultivated according to their respective suitable climate conditions. The potential health benefits associated with drinking coffee include protecting against diabetes, Parkinson's disease, liver disease and promoting a healthy heart. There is a significant increase in the acceptance and appreciation of coffee as a beverage worldwide.



The global coffee market has seen a lot of innovative changes in recent years. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of organic and naturally-sourced products in the food and beverage industry. The demand patterns and consumption habits of consumers are evolving with innovative changes in the global coffee market. The preference and demand for roast & ground coffee and soluble coffee is rising because of their related benefits. Rise in coffee consumption, expanding disposable income, changing consumers' consumption patterns, innovative packaging, and accelerating demand for ready-to-drink coffee, gourmet, and specialty coffee beverages are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global coffee market.



Brazil is considered as the world's largest coffee producer and exporter. The abundant coffee plantation in Brazil is supported by its favorable climate conditions. The largest international buyers of Brazilian coffee are Japan, Italy, the United States, and Germany.



The global coffee market is consolidated with four key players such as Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, The J.M. Smucker Company and Starbucks Corporation. These key payers are covering major shares of the global coffee market. Nestle S.A. is leading the market amongst all the key players because of its high market value and consistency in the products quality. The effective strategy implementation of these key players has contributed to the expansion of the global coffee market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Coffee

1.2 Types of Coffee Bean

1.3 Features of Coffee Beans

1.4 Sources of Coffee

1.5 Coffee Source Type Comparison

1.6 Coffee Value Chain Analysis

1.7 Health Benefits of Consuming Coffee



2. Global Coffee Market Analysis

2.1 Global Coffee Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Coffee Market Value by Product Type

2.2.1 Global Roast & Ground Coffee Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Soluble Coffee Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Coffee Production Volume

2.4 Global Coffee Production Volume Forecast

2.5 Global Coffee Production Volume by Region

2.6 Global Arabica Coffee Production Volume by Region

2.7 Global Coffee Consumption Volume

2.8 Global Coffee Consumption Volume Forecast

2.9 Global Coffee Consumption Volume by Region

2.10 Global Coffee Exports Volume

2.11 Global Coffee Exports Volume Forecast

2.12 Global Coffee Exports Volume by Region

2.13 Global Coffee Exports Volume by Bean Type

2.14 Global Coffee Imports Volume

2.15 Global Coffee Imports Volume Forecast

2.16 Global Coffee Imports Volume by Region

2.17 Global Coffee Imports Volume by Bean Type



3. Regional Coffee Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia and Oceania Coffee Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia and Oceania Coffee Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Asia and Oceania Coffee Market Value by Product Type

3.1.4 Asia and Oceania Soluble Coffee Market by Value

3.1.5 Asia and Oceania Soluble Coffee Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 Asia and Oceania Roast & Ground Coffee Market by Value

3.1.7 Asia and Oceania Roast & Ground Coffee Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 Asia and Oceania Coffee Production Volume

3.1.9 Asia and Oceania Coffee Production Volume Forecast

3.1.10 Asia and Oceania Coffee Consumption Volume

3.1.11 Asia and Oceania Coffee Consumption Volume Forecast

3.2 The North America

3.3 The South America

3.4 Europe



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Out of Home Coffee Consuming Population

4.1.2 Rising Urban Population

4.1.3 Increasing E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.1.4 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.5. Rising Demand for Instant Coffee

4.1.6. Brazil Holds a Major Position in global Coffee Market

4.1.7. Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Penetration of Premium Coffee Shops

4.2.2 Growing Preference for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee

4.2.3 Growing Desire for Functional Coffee

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuation in Coffee Prices

4.3.2 Unstable Climate Conditions

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Net Sales Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle S.A.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Starbucks Corporation

6.3 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4 The JM Smucker Company



