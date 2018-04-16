Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2018 2022: Emergence of Aspirational Coffee Consumption Among Millennials - Key Vendors are Bunn, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Luigi Lavazza & Nestle

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2018 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coffee pod machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2018 2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is emergence of aspirational coffee consumption among millennials. Coffee brands such as Keurig and Starbucks provide an aspirational value to the millennials. Consumers aspire for high brands or products that they wish to purchase but they are financially unable to purchase. This creates an aspirational audience that wishes to own any brand or product in the future.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing strategic partnerships resulting in assorted coffee varieties in pods. Vendors are steadily engaging in strategic partnerships that result in varied offerings of coffee pod brands. These partnerships are consequent in varied coffee flavors and varieties that ease the consumers in choosing from a wide range of coffee pod varieties.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is premium price of coffee pods. One of the key challenges for the global coffee pod machine market is the premium prices of the coffee pods. Coffee pods are costlier than alternative options of ground coffee or whole coffee beans. The high costs of coffee lead to an increase in the overall operating cost of the global coffee pod machine market.
Key vendors
- Bunn
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Keurig Green Mountain
- Luigi Lavazza
- Nestle
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing consciousness toward compostable and recyclable pods
- Emergence of aspirational coffee consumption among millennials
- Incorporation of advanced technologies into pod machines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9lcsxq/global_coffee_pod?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coffee-pod-machine-market-2018-2022-emergence-of-aspirational-coffee-consumption-among-millennials---key-vendors-are-bunn-jacobs-douwe-egberts-keurig-green-mountain-luigi-lavazza--nestle-300630283.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article