Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2018 2022: Emergence of Aspirational Coffee Consumption Among Millennials - Key Vendors are Bunn, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain, Luigi Lavazza & Nestle

The global coffee pod machine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Coffee Pod Machine Market 2018 2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is emergence of aspirational coffee consumption among millennials. Coffee brands such as Keurig and Starbucks provide an aspirational value to the millennials. Consumers aspire for high brands or products that they wish to purchase but they are financially unable to purchase. This creates an aspirational audience that wishes to own any brand or product in the future.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing strategic partnerships resulting in assorted coffee varieties in pods. Vendors are steadily engaging in strategic partnerships that result in varied offerings of coffee pod brands. These partnerships are consequent in varied coffee flavors and varieties that ease the consumers in choosing from a wide range of coffee pod varieties.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is premium price of coffee pods. One of the key challenges for the global coffee pod machine market is the premium prices of the coffee pods. Coffee pods are costlier than alternative options of ground coffee or whole coffee beans. The high costs of coffee lead to an increase in the overall operating cost of the global coffee pod machine market.

