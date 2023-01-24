Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Starbucks, NESTLE, Strauss, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kraft Heinz, Lavazza, Gloria Jeans Coffee, The J.M. Co, Gourmesso, Jacobs Douwe Egberts

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, Caffeine Content, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules market was valued at USD 24.61 billion in 2021.

The report presents the analysis of Coffee Pods and Capsules market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Coffee pods and capsules have recently become one of the most lucrative industries in the food and beverage realm. Coffee capsules are single-serve vacuum-packed capsules that require a suitable machine to use.

Coffee consumption is increasing among health-conscious consumers. Hence, manufacturers are introducing new and novel formulations to the market, such as coffee capsules. The chain coffee shop industry has been relatively consistent in all walks of life, encouraging both highly mature and emerging market regions.



Demand for caffeine beverage intake is often boosted by recent consumer behaviour trends. Further, caffeine improves athletic performance by boosting metabolism, fatty acid oxidation, and mobilizes fatty acids from fat cells. Decaf has become more popular among health-conscious customers due to its anti-cancer effects. On the back of these factors, the demand in the market is expected to surge over the forecast period.



One of the latest trends for companies in the coffee pods and capsules market is to use bioplastics and bio-degradable materials for making coffee capsules. Companies in the coffee capsules market are investing in finding ways to use bioplastics and biodegradable materials for making capsules instead of using aluminium and plastic to hold the coffee extract, which is fueling market expansion.



The European market dominates the coffee capsules and pods market, supported by the popularity of coffee pod machines in significant markets such as Germany, which is significantly increasing owing to a rise in the average retail selling price of coffee, which is driving the growth of the coffee pod market in the country.



Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market by Type (Coffee Pods, Coffee Capsules).

The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Caffeine Content (Regular and Decaffeinated).

The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Application (Residential, HORECA, Offices).

The report analyses the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online).

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and MEA).

, , and MEA). The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , UK, France , Italy , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , UK, , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, caffeine content, distribution channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include:

Starbucks

NESTLE

Strauss Group

Keurig Dr Pepper

The Kraft Heinz

Lavazza

Gloria Jeans Coffee

The J.M. Company

Gourmesso

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Coffee Pods and Capsules Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 Application



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Coffee Pods and Capsules Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro-Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)

8.2 Global Urbanization

8.3 Per Capita Coffee Consumption

8.4 International Tourism

8.5 Estimated number of companies globally



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Profiling



11. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

11.2 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Dashboard

11.3 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028(USD Million)

11.4 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market: Summary



12. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Type

12.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot

12.2 Coffee Pods

12.3 Coffee Capsules



13. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Caffeine Content

13.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Type: Snapshot

13.2 Regular

13.3 Decaffeinated



14. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Application

14.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot

14.2 By Residential

14.3 HORECA

14.4 Offices



15. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Distribution Channel

15.1 Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Application: Snapshot

15.2 By Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

15.3 By Specialty Stores

15.4 By Online Channel



16. Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Regional Analysis

16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aspjm4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets