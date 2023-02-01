Global Coffee Pods Market 2022 to 2027: Sustainable Coffee Pods will have an Imperative Role in the Market's Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Pods Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee pods market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.75% to grow to US$26,787.331 million by 2027 from US$1,8106.528 million in 2020.

The demand for coffee pods has surged because of the gradual change in consumer preferences to have innovative and ready-to-use products and rising urbanization. Coffee is one of the most imperative and traded agricultural products or commodities globally. According to the data given by The International Coffee Organization in 2017, 70% of the total production of coffee was exported worldwide, and it was worth USD 19 Billion.

The sector gave employment to more than 125 million people worldwide and had a retail market value of USD 83 billion in 2017. Coffee is cultivated on 12.5 million farms worldwide, out of which smallholder farms play an imperative role. 67-80% coffee cultivation of total coffee cultivated land are smallholder farms situated in developing countries, including countries with low human development index.

The coffee pod-based product will have a significant role in the market's growth because it is readily available and can be brewed or used for household, industrial and other purposes. The coffee pods refer to the making of coffee like those of teabags. It is available in filter paper, small pouches, and other types of packaging material. It is also a single-use coffee container because only one coffee can be prepared from a pod.

It simplifies the brewing process by eliminating additives and additional flavours, which helps in the reduction in time to make coffee, and it also simplifies the overall process. The pod pack covers the sachet in a tight airfoil, and then it is dipped with nitrogen, which helps preserve the aroma and flavour of the freshly ground beans until the pouch or a sachet is opened. It is widely popular in the food services business like bars, cafes, hotels, and restaurants because of its productive and superior quality. It doesn't require any substantive capital to train staff and other purposes.

Sustainable Coffee Pods will have an imperative role in the market's growth.

Over the past few years, consumption and the use of coffee have surged at an exponential rate. There are many choices from multiple brands that provide up-to-the-scratch coffee pods, which will have an imperative role in the overall market growth.

Nevertheless, there are major environmental concerns that have hindered market growth. Major manufacturers and producers have adopted various sustainable practices to comply with environmental regulations and standards. There has been a rise in adopting Voluntary Sustainability Standards (VSS) by producers and coffee pod makers. According to the International Coffee Organization data, 34.5% of the total coffee production was under VSS Compliant in 2016. The VSS was introduced to reduce emissions, conserve biodiversity, and enhance worker safety and health standards, while also providing various economic benefits to the producer.

This ensured that the demand would rise and increase investments in more sustainable production. At least 3 million metric tons of coffee produced were VSS Compliant with a value of USD 7.2 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 2016.

There have been various concerns expressed by manufacturers and regulators regarding coffee pods. Manufacturers are spending a considerable sum of capital on innovation in packaging that provides sustainable solutions. The demand for compostable coffee pods has risen in recent years because of the use of organic materials, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and avoiding extra coffee waste.

