Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size Grew from USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 11.4 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% During the Forecast Period

Various factors such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the increased need to test cognition at home are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the cognitive assessment and training market size based on component, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

With the growing focus on mental health and cognitive assessment and training solutions to be leveraged virtually, the market is witnessing significant growth. Various factors, such as the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment, social distancing practices resulting in increased adoption of eLearning, and the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the increased need to test cognition at home, are expected to drive the adoption of the cognitive assessment and training market.



The growing need for technological advancements in the healthcare industry during COVID-19, the rising demand for improved brain and mental fitness, and the increasing need for remote patient care in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario would provide opportunities for market growth.



However, the market faces restraints, such as time constraints in developing clinically validated brain training solutions and negative publicity in media of brain training efficiency. The high dependency on traditional assessment methods and the lack of awareness of brain fitness among the current population are the key challenges in the adoption of cognitive assessment and training solutions and services.



The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for training and support services by end user to effectively evaluate the cognitive ability of the individuals to better assist and train for future development and growth.

The data management solutions segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by solution has been segmented into assessment, data management, data analysis and reporting, cognitive training, and others (rater training, concession management, and screening solutions). The data management segment is expected to witness rapid growth in adoption due to the rising need for pharmaceuticals to increase data accuracy and to make informed decisions related to clinical drug development for treating patients.

The learning applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by application has been segmented into clinical trials, learning, research, and others (diagnostics, patient engagement, and recruitment). The learning segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to to rising concerns of organizations to increase mental ability of employees to yield better productivity in future job performance within organizations.

Among verticals, education segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cognitive assessment and training market by industry vertical has been segmented into healthcare and life sciences, education, corporate, and others (sports and government and defense). The education vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; the growth can be attributed to the increasing concern of educators to understand student's imagination and learning skills and accordingly prepare study materials to develop necessary life skills for the future growth of students.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Adoption of Gamification for Cognitive Assessment

Social Distancing Practices Resulting in Increased Adoption of Elearning Solutions

COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive the Need for Testing Cognition at Home

Restraints

Time-Constraints in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Training Solutions

Negative Publicity in the Media About Brain Training Efficiency

Opportunities

Growing Need for Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry During COVID-19

Rising Demand for Improved Brain and Mental Fitness

Challenges

High Dependency on Traditional Assessment Methods

Lack of Awareness About Brain Fitness Among the Current Population

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Cognitive Assessment and Training: Ecosystem



Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: COVID-19 Impact



Case Study Analysis

Us-Based Human Resources Service Provider Company, Azilen's End-User Oriented Solution

Bayer Adopted Savonix Mobile Tests to Measure Small Improvements in Cognition

Leander Isd Used an Impact Solution for Managing a Student's Head Injury

Metro Rail Corporation Signed a Contract with Merittrac For Establishment of a Recruitment Process

Giet's Management Selected Merittrac to Improve the Placement Percentage of Engineering Students

Patent Analysis

Top Patent Applicants by Artificial Intelligence Application Field

Value Chain Analysis



Technology Analysis

Internet of Things and Cognitive Assessment and Training

Blockchain and Cognitive Assessment and Training

Natural Language Processing and Cognitive Assessment and Training

Pricing Analysis



