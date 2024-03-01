Global Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Report 2023-2035: Key Players Shaping the Future - Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, and CSafe Lead Pharma Industry

DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals: Distribution by Type of Primary Packaging, Type of Secondary Packaging, Type of Usability and Key Geographical Regions: Historical Trends (2019-2022) and Forecasted Estimates (2023-2035)' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2023 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period (2023-2035).

This market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities associated with the temperature controlled packaging in pharma cold chain market, during the forecast period. Further, the market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

One of the primary objectives addressed in this market report was the estimation of the current market size and the future growth potential within the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals in the upcoming years. Through a thorough consideration of various parameters, anticipated adoption trends, and validated by primary research, the report provides informed estimates on the expected evolution of the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

Recent advancements in the cold chain monitoring market have revolutionized the cold chain industry. In this context, the advent of temperature monitoring sensors / devices, such as data loggers and indicators has enabled real-time monitoring and tracking of packaged products during shipment, increasing the overall efficiency of the cold chain.

However, there are still some challenges associated with the packaging and temperature monitoring of pharmaceuticals in cold chain storage, including risk of damage, contamination, and disrupted temperature control. This can be validated from the fact that, in some countries, about 80% of the drugs are assessed to lose their effectiveness due to inadequate packaging as well as temperature control during their cold chain transportation. Further, several unanticipated challenges, such as equipment breakdown and excessive heat exposure may lead to the disruption in cold chain.

Therefore, in order to circumvent these challenges, industry players have been actively engaged in the development of hybrid solutions. These solutions involve the use of temperature data loggers integrated within the cold chain shippers / insulated containers for improved visibility and efficient tracking of pharmaceutical shipment in the cold chain industry, posing as a promising alternative over conventional packaging solutions.

Given the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, coupled with the encouraging market growth of cold chain market in pharmaceutical industry and the continuous efforts of industry players, the cold chain market for pharmaceuticals is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

Overall Market Landscape of Insulated Containers/Cold Chain Shippers Providers:

Presence of over 35 companies, with 58% established before 2000.

51% of pharma cold chain companies based in North America .

. Majority (68%) provide passive cold chain solutions, while 27% offer hybrid solutions.

Expansion initiatives and sustainable packaging alternatives drive market growth.

Overall Market Landscape of Data Logger Providers:

More than 65 companies, with majority offering data loggers.

44% established before 2000, showcasing experience in cold chain monitoring.

40% of data logger providers for pharmaceutical cold chain shipment monitoring based in Europe .

. Novel temperature data loggers expected to drive market growth.

Key Drivers for Cold Chain Market Growth:

Increasing demand for temperature-controlled packaging due to biologics and cell and gene therapies.

Shift towards cryogenic storage for biologics.

Import/export needs driving cold chain transportation industry.

Innovation in cold chain technologies promoting adoption and application.

Advantages of Cold Chain Packaging Solutions:

Maintain quality, integrity, and efficacy of products.

Streamline packaging process and ensure compliance.

Real-time visibility and tracking enhance safety.

Focus on sustainability and recyclability reduces carbon footprint.

Pharma Cold Chain Market Trends:

Continuous upgrading of cold chain technologies by industry stakeholders.

Development of novel cold chain packaging solutions with real-time monitoring capabilities.

Passive solutions currently dominant, but hybrid solutions expected to gain market share.

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations:

Strategic alliances to provide multiple services and expand portfolios.

High acquisition activity to enhance geographical reach and product offerings.

Cold Chain Market for Pharmaceuticals Market Size:

Expected annualized growth rate of over 3.7% during 2023-2035.

Cold boxes to drive market growth.

Vials predominant primary packaging solution, capturing 40% market share.

North America holds largest market share, with Europe growing at 4.5% annually.

Key Companies Profiled

Cold Chain Technologies

Cryopak

CSafe

EMBALL'ISO

Intelsius

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Peli BioThermal

SEE

SOFRIGAM

Sonoco Thermosafe

Tempack

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Introduction to Cold Chain Packaging

5.3. Historical Timeline of Cold Chain

5.4. Cold Chain Solutions for Pharmaceutical Industry

5.5. Applications of Cold Chain in Pharmaceutical Industry

5.6. Current Challenges and Future Perspectives



6. OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE: COLD CHAIN CONTAINER/SHIPPER PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Cold Chain Container/Shipper Providers: Overall Market Landscape



7. OVERALL MARKET LANDSCAPE: DATA LOGGER PROVIDERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Data Logger Providers: Overall Market Landscape



8. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking of Cold Chain Container/Shipper Providers

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking: Players based in North America (Peer Group I)

8.3.2. Competitive Benchmarking: Players based in Europe (Peer Group II)

8.3.3. Competitive Benchmarking: Large Players based in Asia-Pacific and RoW (Peer Group III)

8.4. Concluding Remarks



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Cold Chain Technologies

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Product Portfolio

9.2.3. Service Portfolio

9.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9.3. Cryopak

9.4. CSafe

9.5. EMBALL'ISO

9.6. Intelsius

9.7. Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

9.8. Peli BioThermal

9.9. SEE

9.10. SOFRIGAM

9.11. Sonoco Thermosafe

9.12. Tempack

9.13. Other Leading Players

9.13.1. Almac

9.13.2. B Medical Systems

9.13.3. BioLife Solutions

9.13.4. CRS Mobile Cold Storage

9.13.5. Desert Valley Tech

9.13.6. Dubai Instruments

9.13.7. Envirotainer

9.13.8. Global Cold Chain Solutions (Headquartered in Australia)

9.13.9. Global Cold Chain Solutions (Headquartered in Singapore)

9.13.10. Klinge

9.13.11. Krautz-temax

9.13.12. Meds2go

9.13.13. phasetwo

9.13.14. Polar Tech Industries

9.13.15. Skycell

9.13.16. UPS Healthcare



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.4. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Acquisitions



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Patent Analysis

11.4. Cold Chain for Pharmaceuticals: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. Patent Valuation Analysis



12. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by International Authorities

12.3. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by Regional Authorities

12.4. Recommendations for Different Steps of Cold Chain

12.5. Comparative Analysis of Regulatory Authorities



13. UPCOMING TRENDS AND FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Connected Cold Chain: Key Tools and Technologies

13.2.1. Artificial Intelligence

13.2.2. Augmented Reality

13.2.3. Automation and Robotics

13.2.4. Big Data Analytics

13.2.5. Block Chain Technology

13.2.6. Cloud Computing

13.2.7. Internet of Things

13.2.8. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

13.3. Connected Cold Chain: Future Growth Opportunities

13.4. Real-Time Monitoring: An Application of Connected Cold Chain Solutions

13.4.1 Methods for Integration of Real-Time Monitoring in Cold Chain

13.4.1.1. RFID Based Real-Time Monitoring

13.4.1.2. Blockchain And IoT Based Real-Time Monitoring

13.4.2. Growth Opportunities for Real-Time Monitoring in Connected Cold Chain

13.4.3. Cost Benefits of Real-Time Monitoring in Cold Chain



14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

14.1. Chapter Overview



15. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS

15.1. Chapter Overview



16. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF PRIMARY PACKAGING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Vials

16.4. Ampoules

16.5. Pre-filled Syringes

16.6. Bags

16.7. Data Triangulation



17. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF SECONDARY PACKAGING

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Cold Boxes

17.4. Vaccine Carriers

17.5. Insulated Containers

17.6. Data Triangulation



18. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY TYPE OF USABILITY

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Reusable Containers/Shippers

18.4. Single-use Containers/Shippers



19. COLD CHAIN MARKET FOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology



20. CONCLUSION



21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. EMBALL'ISO

21.2.1. Company Snapshot

21.2.2. Interview Transcript

21.3. Tower Cold Chain

21.3.1. Company Snapshot

21.3.2. Interview Transcript



22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

