Global Cold Chain Market Outlook, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

The Global Cold Chain market accounted for $152.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $608.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.



he increasing number of organized retail stores in emerging economies, trade liberalization, government efforts to reduce food waste, and expansion of retail chains by multinational companies are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high capital investments, difficulty in achieving economies of scale along with high running costs are restricting the market growth.



The cold chain includes logistics planning to maintain the temperature at which perishable food products are stored through refrigeration or thermal packing. This leads to an increase in product life and helps maintain the standard quality of the product for a longer duration. It basically preserves the physical and biochemical properties of frozen and perishable food items.



It also regulates the market price of off-season food and prevents product loss by minimizing wastes which eventually leads to higher profits for the manufacturers. Industries that use cold chain are seafood, bakery, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, frozen dessert, dairy, etc.



Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the condition that the market is highly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand of daily products, vegetables and fruits heading towards more export form one region to another.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Cold Chain market include



Agro Merchant Group

Americold Logistics LLC

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Cold Box Express, Inc

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

Creopack

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Intelsius

Lineage Logistics, LLC

Nilkamal Limited

Nordic Logistics

Preferred Freezer

Sofrigam

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Swire Group

Valor Industries

Wabash National

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cold Chain Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air Blown Evaporators

5.3 Blast Freezing

5.4 Cryogenic Systems

5.5 Eutectic Devices

5.6 Evaporating Cooling

5.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.8 Vapor Compression Systems

5.9 Other Technologies



6 Global Cold Chain Market, By Temperature

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chilled

6.3 Frozen



7 Global Cold Chain Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monitoring Components

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.1.1 Networking Devices

7.2.1.2 Radio Frequency Identification Decices (RFID)

7.2.1.3 Sensors

7.2.1.4 Telematics

7.2.2 Software

7.2.2.1 Cloud-Based

7.2.2.2 On-Premise

7.3 Refrigerated Storage

7.3.1 Refrigerated Containers

7.3.2 Warehouses

7.3.2.1 Off-Grid

7.3.2.1.1 Milk Coolers

7.3.2.1.2 Solar Chillers

7.3.2.1.3 Solar Powered Cold Boxes

7.3.2.1.4 Transportation Equipment

7.3.2.2 On-Grid

7.3.2.2.1 Deep Freezers

7.3.2.2.2 Ice-Lined Refrigerators

7.3.2.2.3 Walk-In Coolers

7.3.2.2.4 Walk-In Freezers

7.4 Refrigerated Transportation

7.4.1 Air Transport

7.4.2 Marine Transport

7.4.3 Rail Transport

7.4.4 Road

7.4.4.1 Refrigerated Trailer

7.4.4.2 Refrigerated Truck

7.4.4.3 Refrigerated Van

7.4.4.4 Other Refrigerated Road Transportations



8 Global Cold Chain Market, By Packaging

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Material

8.2.1 Insulating Materials

8.2.1.1 Cryogenic Tanks

8.2.1.2 Expanded Polystyrene Insulation (EPS)

8.2.1.3 Poly Urethane Rigid Foam (PUR)

8.2.1.4 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIP)

8.2.1.5 Others Insulating Materials

8.2.1.5.1 Active Thermal Systems

8.2.1.5.2 Hard Cased Thermal Boxes

8.2.1.5.3 Insulating Pouches

8.2.2 Refrigerants

8.2.2.1 Fluorocarbons

8.2.2.2 Hydrocarbons

8.2.2.3 Inorganics

8.2.2.3.1 Ammonia

8.2.2.3.2 CO2

8.3 Product

8.3.1 Crates

8.3.1.1 Dairy

8.3.1.2 Fishery

8.3.1.3 Horticulture

8.3.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.2 Insulated Containers & Boxes

8.3.2.1 Cold Packs

8.3.2.2 Labels

8.3.2.3 Payload Size

8.3.2.3.1 Large (32 to 66 Liters)

8.3.2.3.2 Medium (21 to 29 Liters)

8.3.2.3.3 Petite (0.9 to 2.7 Liters)

8.3.2.3.4 Small (10 to 17 Liters)

8.3.2.3.5 X-small (3 to 8 Liters)

8.3.2.4 Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

8.3.2.5 Type

8.3.2.5.1 Cold Chain Bags/Vaccine Bags

8.3.2.5.2 Corrugated Boxes

8.3.2.5.3 Other Insulated Containers & Boxes Types



9 Global Cold Chain Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Food & Beverages

9.3.1 Bakery and Confectionery

9.3.2 Dairy and Frozen Dessert

9.3.2.1 Butter

9.3.2.2 Cheese

9.3.2.3 Ice cream

9.3.2.4 Milk

9.3.3 Frozen Food

9.3.4 Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

9.3.5 Fruits and Vegetables

9.3.6 Meat and Seafood

9.3.7 Poultry

9.3.8 Processed Food

9.3.9 Ready-To-Cook

9.3.10 Ready-To-Eat Meal

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.5.1 Blood Banking

9.5.2 Vaccines

9.6 Other Applications



10 Global Cold Chain Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



