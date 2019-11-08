Global Cold Chain Market Overview, 2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024 with Profiles of the Top Ten Companies
The goal of this study is to provide readers with an understanding of recent market trends in the overall cold chain market and its four components: technology, services, applications, and product type.
The report also provides a more in-depth look at the top tier cold chain companies as well as some of the second-tier companies to look for in the near future and to note the technological changes within the cold chain industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.
More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered the leaders in their field and the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate their field.
This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global cold chain market within the logistics industry
- Global market analysis of cold chain market with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on the importance of cold chain in the distribution of food and beverages such as fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, poultry, and dairy products
- Information on current trends in cold chain logistics, food safety regulations, technological updates, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace
- Key strategies adopted by top tier companies involved in the global cold chain market and their market shares, growth strategies and financial details
- Underlying details of cold chain quality standards for refrigerated production, different forms of cold chain logistics transportation, and the future of the cold chain industry
- Detailed profiles of the top ten cold chain technology companies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Selection of Top Companies
- Market Size
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Product Definition
- Main Elements of a Cold Chain
- Factors Affecting the Cold Chain Industry
- Government and Regulatory Authorities
- Availability of Labor
- Infrastructure for Cold Chain Companies in the Country
- Demand for Cold Chain Services
- Market Dynamics
- Cold Chain Service Differs According to Region
- Cold Chain Equipment Varies Depending on Product Type
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Cold Chain Market by Service Type
- Overview
- Refrigerated Warehousing
- Types of Cold Storage
- Third-Party Logistics and Transport Services
- Express Delivery Services
- Industrial Transportation Equipment
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Chapter 5 Cold Chain Devices
- Overview
- Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs)
- Cold Boxes and Vaccine Carriers
- Temperature Monitoring Devices
- Voltage Stabilizers
Chapter 6 Cold Chain Market by Application
- Overview
- Meat and Seafood
- Dairy and Frozen Products
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Pharmaceuticals
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Chapter 7 Cold Chain Market by Region
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Innovative Packaging Solutions for Cold Chain Services
- Use of Tracking and Monitoring of Sensitive Shipments
- Technology Advancements in the Air Carrier Cold Chain
- Recent Developments in the Cold Chain Market
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Overview
- Company Profiles of Top 10
- Americold Corp.
- Agro Merchants Group
- Emergent Cold Storage
- Kloosterboer Group B.V.
- Lineage Logistics Holding, Llc
- Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
- Newcold Advanced Cold Logistics
- United States Cold Storage, Inc.
- Versacold International Corp.
- VX Cold Chain Logistics
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
