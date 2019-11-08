Global Cold Chain Market Overview, 2018 & Forecasts 2019-2024 with Profiles of the Top Ten Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this study is to provide readers with an understanding of recent market trends in the overall cold chain market and its four components: technology, services, applications, and product type.



The report also provides a more in-depth look at the top tier cold chain companies as well as some of the second-tier companies to look for in the near future and to note the technological changes within the cold chain industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.



More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered the leaders in their field and the technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate their field.

This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with a projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global cold chain market within the logistics industry

Global market analysis of cold chain market with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on the importance of cold chain in the distribution of food and beverages such as fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, poultry, and dairy products

Information on current trends in cold chain logistics, food safety regulations, technological updates, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace

Key strategies adopted by top tier companies involved in the global cold chain market and their market shares, growth strategies and financial details

Underlying details of cold chain quality standards for refrigerated production, different forms of cold chain logistics transportation, and the future of the cold chain industry

Detailed profiles of the top ten cold chain technology companies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Selection of Top Companies

Market Size

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Product Definition

Main Elements of a Cold Chain

Factors Affecting the Cold Chain Industry

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Availability of Labor

Infrastructure for Cold Chain Companies in the Country

Demand for Cold Chain Services

Market Dynamics

Cold Chain Service Differs According to Region

Cold Chain Equipment Varies Depending on Product Type

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Cold Chain Market by Service Type

Overview

Refrigerated Warehousing

Types of Cold Storage

Third-Party Logistics and Transport Services

Express Delivery Services

Industrial Transportation Equipment

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 5 Cold Chain Devices

Overview

Ice-Lined Refrigerators (ILRs)

Cold Boxes and Vaccine Carriers

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Voltage Stabilizers

Chapter 6 Cold Chain Market by Application

Overview

Meat and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 7 Cold Chain Market by Region

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Innovative Packaging Solutions for Cold Chain Services

Use of Tracking and Monitoring of Sensitive Shipments

Technology Advancements in the Air Carrier Cold Chain

Recent Developments in the Cold Chain Market

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Overview

Company Profiles of Top 10

Americold Corp.

Agro Merchants Group

Emergent Cold Storage

Kloosterboer Group B.V.

Lineage Logistics Holding, Llc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

Newcold Advanced Cold Logistics

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

Versacold International Corp.

VX Cold Chain Logistics

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o5sp9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

