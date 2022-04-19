Global Cold Plasma Market Size to be Worth USD 5.44 Billion by 2030, at 14.9% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Cold Plasma Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Surface Treatment, Sterilization & Disinfection, Coating, Finishing, Adhesion, Wound Healing, Others); By End-Use; By Regime; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global cold plasma market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 1.67 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 5.44 Billion by 2030.

What is Cold Plasma Market? How Big is Cold Plasma Market Share?

Overview

Cold plasma is a novel non-thermal plasma that uses ionized gases to inactivate bacteria, including Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) bacteria. Also referred to as non-equilibrium plasma, cold plasma has various applications in bioengineering, medicine, and therapeutics. It is often used to sterilize biomedical surfaces, alter the surface of biomedical devices and materials, and treat living biological tissues as it provides a contact-free and pain-free process. Non-thermal plasma has the ability to kill bacteria and prevent infection.

The applications of cold plasma in prohibiting infection and increasing the life span of PPE are expected to create offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cold plasma market during the forecast years. Also, its environment-friendly nature is projected to ensure a surge in its adoption in the years to come. Moreover, the rising requirement for medical investigation for building treatment of lung bladder, skin, and breast cancer creates potential opportunities for the growth of the market.

Cold Plasma Market: Growth Driving Factors

The growing use of cold plasma in several industries is fueling the growth of the cold plasma market. The essential advantages provided by cold plasma technology are expected to boost the market growth. The increasing awareness about food safety is further projected to boost the growth of the cold plasma market. In addition, the growing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI) is expected to drive market growth. Other factors expected to propel the growth of the cold plasma market in the timeline period includes a surge in capital investment and developments in textile production. Moreover, advantages provided by this technology, such as low water and energy consumption, improved wettability, low cost, minimal fiber damage, and reduced flammability, are anticipated to drive the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

Cold Plasma Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 5.44 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 1.67 billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.9% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players AcXys Plasma Technologies, Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Apyx Medical, Coating Plasma Innovation, Enercon Industries Corporation, Europlasma N.V., Henniker Plasma, Neoplas GmbH, Nordson Corporation, P2i Limited, Plasmatreat GmbH, Softal Corona & Plasma Gmbh, Surfx Technologies, LLC, Tantec A/S, and Thierry Corporation. Segments Covered By End-Use, By Regime, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Cold Plasma Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Regime

On the basis of the regime, the atmospheric pressure segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. This largest market share can be attributed to its rising use in various industries such as medicine, food, textiles, and packaging, atmospheric. However, the low-pressure regime type segment has a moderate share owing to the bactericidal activity and minimal surface ablation.

Geographic Overview: Cold Plasma Market

Based on geography, Europe witnessed the largest market share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of cold plasma manufacturers and increasing R&D activities in Germany. Then, North America is the second region leading the market growth. The key factors expected to drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period include the rising use of technologically improved products. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is further projected to generate a high CAGR in the market in 2021 owing to the surging demand for cold plasma technology in emerging countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other countries. Also, major enterprises are focusing on developing and extending their R&D activities and distribution networks in the region.

The market is primarily segmented based on end-use, regime, application, and region.

Cold Plasma Market: By End-Use Outlook

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food Processing & Packaging

Medical

Aerospace

Polymers & Plastics

Others

Cold Plasma Market: By Regime Outlook

Low Pressure

Atmospheric Pressure

Cold Plasma Market: By Application Outlook

Surface Treatment

Sterilization & Disinfection

Coating

Finishing

Adhesion

Wound Healing

Others

