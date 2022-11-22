Global Collagen Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The collagen market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value. The burgeoning popularity of anti-aging products is working in favor of the market. In addition, growing health issues among the geriatric population associated with muscle pain and aging require using the product to meet nutritional deficiencies. Busy lifestyles have driven the food manufacturing industry to produce new products that could meet the rise in demand from consumers, which, in turn, fuels the overall collagen market. International trade of these products has gained prominence with their increasing demand, complemented by improved transportation facilities.

By source, the bovine segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on source, the bovine segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the market during the forecast period. Collagen from bovine is high in protein content and high-water solubility and has low molecular weight. As a result, manufacturers are increasing its usage in the food & beverage industry to offer more nutritious products to their consumers. Nowadays, bovine collagen supplements that are derived from cow hides are highly available in stores.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

The dry segment of the collagen is dominating the market. Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products, among others. The agglomerated powder possesses several other advantages: no lump formation, dust-free handling, smooth flowability, consistency, no clogging, and excellent storage ability.

By product type, the gelatin segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share.

Gelatin is widely used in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, and stability. Gelatin is used to make gelatinous desserts, gummy candies, many yogurts, and some marshmallows. is also added to certain meats to prevent them from drying out and giving them an attractive glaze. By acting as a coagulant, gelatin can be used to precipitate impurities during manufacturing of wine, beer, cider, and juices. In dairy products, gelatin is often added to low-fat dairy products to provide the sensation of eating fat.

By application, the nutritional products segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the review period.

Collagen is combined with other ingredients in various healthy products due to its various chemical and nutritional properties. Collagen peptides, due to their high binding properties, are used as a partial glucose replacer in protein bars. Collagen is also consumed in powder form, added to hot beverages, smoothies, or baked goods, to provide extra protein.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Applications of Collagen in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Increase in the Demand for Cosmetic Products Containing Collagen

Increasing Applications of Collagen in the Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints

Cultural Restrictions Prohibiting the Consumption of Animal-Sourced Food & Beverages

Shift of Consumers Toward Vegan Diets

Opportunities

Promotion of Healthy Diets by Governments

Immense Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Insufficient Processing Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Collagen Market, by Source



8 Collagen Market, by Form



9 Collagen Market, by Product Type



10 Collagen Market, by Application



11 Collagen Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Adjacent and Related Markets



15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Gelita AG ( Germany )

( ) Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (US)

Weishardt ( France )

) Darling Ingredients (US)

Nippi Inc. ( Japan )

) Vinh Hoan Corporation ( Vietnam )

) Junca Gelatines, S.L. ( Spain )

) Lapi Gelatine ( Italy )

) Gelnex ( Brazil )

) Vital Proteins (US)

Ewald-Gelatine ( Germany )

) Collagen Solutions (UK)

Crescent Biotech ( India )

) Foodmate Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd. ( India )

) BioCell Technology (US)

Amicogen ( South Korea )

) Kayos ( India )

) Aspen Naturals (US)

Chaitanya Chemicals ( India )

