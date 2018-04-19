Global Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018 - Focus on US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Colorectal Cancer epidemiology, Colorectal Cancer diagnosed patients, and Colorectal Cancer treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Colorectal Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Colorectal Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Colorectal Cancer prevalence, Colorectal Cancer diagnosis rate, and Colorectal Cancer treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Colorectal Cancer: Disease Definition
2. Global Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow
2A. Global Colorectal Cancer Prevalence
2B. Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients
3. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in the US
3A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in the US
3B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in the US
4. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in Europe
4B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in Europe
5. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in Germany
5B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in Germany
6. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in France
6A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in France
6B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in France
7. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in Spain
7B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in Spain
8. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in Italy
8B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in Italy
9. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in UK
9A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in UK
9B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in UK
10. Colorectal Cancer Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Colorectal Cancer Prevalence in Japan
10B. Colorectal Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Colorectal Cancer Treated Patients in Japan
