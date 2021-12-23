Global Command and Control Software for CNI, Airports, and Safe Cities 2021: Top 10 Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Command and Control Software for CNI, Airports, and Safe Cities, Global, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most organizations typically manage their physical and digital security teams, data, and systems as separate silos. The trend toward security convergence, which has long been an area of industry interest, has accelerated in recent years as threats become multi-faceted, more security systems are digitized and connected, and systems are actively integrated.

Demand for an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) to gain a holistic view of the security situation is gaining momentum. Command and control software serves as the brain behind ICCCs that controls, governs, and monitors all connected systems.

Command and control software connects multiple discrete systems at various locations and integrates different security applications and equipment on a centralized platform. This provides holistic security control, minimizing complexity and allowing better decision making.

The global command and control software market spending is forecast to reach $21.41 billion by 2030.

Airports, Safe Cities, and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) are 3 core sectors where large ICCC projects are being commissioned. These sectors realize the power of smart security systems and invest heavily in these projects to build a robust digital foundation. To build their programs, these industries focus on ways to conduct security operations and enable a more integrated, data-driven, and proactive approach to citizen/employee safety, threat prevention, and overall crime reduction strategies.

Command and control software is a highly fragmented market with hundreds of regional and sector-specific players. The publisher narrowed the list from 25 key command and control software players to the top 10 with significant deployments in Airports, Safe Cities, and CNI installations and independently plotted them on this Frost Radar analysis.

