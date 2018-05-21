Global Command and Control Systems (Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2, Space C2) Market Report 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Security Devices/Technology

The command and control systems market is estimated at USD 29.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 35.65 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2017 to 2022.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the command and control systems market during the forecast period. Commercial applications are segmented into critical infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others. The critical infrastructure sector is a major contributor to the growth of the commercial segment. These systems are installed in power plants, offshore oil & gas installations, and research labs.

Traffic management and signaling in transportation systems have found wide usage of these systems in railway Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Air Traffic Management (ATM), and Vessel Traffic Management (VTM) which are the highest-growing applications. Other emerging applications, such as security management in smart cities is a growing contributor to the commercial application.

The airborne segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the command and control systems market. The growth in usage of various UAVs in modern warfare systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are expected to lead to the growth of the airborne command and control systems market. Development of new communication and data linking technologies for the integration of various airborne platforms are expected to lead to growth in the airborne command and control systems segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the command and control systems market, by region during the forecast period. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American command and control systems market is mainly driven by the high defense spending on various C4ISR systems. Due to threats from terrorism, countries in the region are spending on homeland security applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency and Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the C2 Systems Market

4.2 C2 Systems Market, By Solution

4.3 Asia Pacific C2 Systems Market

4.4 C2 Systems Market, By Defense Application

4.5 C2 Systems Market, By Military Application

4.6 C2 Systems Market, By Commercial Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Enhanced Situational Awareness (SA) to Drive Operations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Security Devices/Technology

5.2.1.3 Modernization of Existing Military Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost for the Development and Maintenance of Command and Control Systems and Subsystems

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Hurdles Related to the Transfer of Arms

5.2.2.3 Threats From Cyber Attacks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Smart Cities and Smart Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Demand for Integrated Command and Control Systems in Transportation, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Design and High Cost for the Integration of Advanced Command and Control Systems

5.2.4.2 Challenges in Data Storage and Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 5th Generation C2 & Isr

6.2.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing for C2 Systems

6.2.3 Integrated Multi-Layered, Multi-User, and Multi-Domain C2 Systems

6.2.4 Individual Situational Awareness: Delivering Informed Decisions at All Levels of Command

6.2.5 Geographic Information System (GIS) Based C2 Systems

6.2.6 Open Architecture C2 Systems

6.2.7 Technology Integration and Product Enhancement

6.3 Key Trends Analysis

6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Command and Control Systems Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Land C2

7.2.1 Headquarters & Command Centers

7.2.2 Vehicular

7.2.3 Commercial Installations

7.3 Maritime C2

7.3.1 Ship Based

7.3.2 Coastal Security and Vessel Traffic Management

7.4 Airborne C2

7.4.1 Manned

7.4.2 Unmanned

7.5 Space C2

8 Command and Control Systems Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 C2 Hardware

8.2.1 It Infrastructure

8.2.2 Communication Systems & Datalinks

8.2.3 Peripherals

8.3 C2 Software

8.3.1 Infrastructure Safety & Security Management

8.3.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

8.3.3 Signaling & Traffic Management

8.3.4 Military Situational Awareness

8.4 C2 Services

8.4.1 System Integration & Engineering

8.4.2 Simulation & Training

8.4.3 Logistics & Maintenance

9 Command and Control Systems Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Defense

9.2.1 Military

9.2.1.1 Battle Management

9.2.1.2 Air and Missile Defense

9.2.1.3 Nuclear Defense

9.2.1.4 Combat Management

9.2.1.5 Others

9.2.2 Homeland Security

9.2.2.1 Disaster Management and First Responders

9.2.2.2 Public Safety & Law Enforcement

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Industrial

9.3.2 Critical Infrastructure

9.3.3 Transportation

9.3.4 Others

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 By Country

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 By Country

10.3.1.1 Russia

10.3.1.2 UK

10.3.1.3 Germany

10.3.1.4 France

10.3.1.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 By Country

10.4.1.1 China

10.4.1.2 India

10.4.1.3 Japan

10.4.1.4 South Korea

10.4.1.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 The Middle East

10.5.1 By Country

10.5.1.1 Israel

10.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

10.6 RoW

10.6.1 By Region

10.6.1.1 Latin America

10.6.1.2 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Command and Control Systems Market, Rank Analysis, 2016

11.3 Key Players in the Command and Control Systems Market, Regionwise (2017)

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Contracts

11.4.2 New Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.4.4 Acquisitions

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Lockheed Martin

12.3 Raytheon

12.4 Thales

12.5 General Dynamics

12.6 Rockwell Collins

12.7 Northrop Grumman

12.8 BAE Systems

12.9 Siemens

12.10 Alstom

12.11 MotoRoLA Solutions

12.12 Cisco Systems

12.13 Elbit Systems

12.14 Honeywell

12.15 Saab

12.16 Leonardo

12.17 Systematic A/S

12.18 Sopra Steria

12.19 Rolta India Limited

12.20 Innovators

12.20.1 CACI

12.20.2 Leidos

12.20.3 Ultra Electronics

12.20.4 Terma

12.20.5 CNL Software

12.20.6 Lignex1

12.20.7 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

12.20.8 Frequentis

