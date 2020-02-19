Global Commercial & Military Flight Simulation Industry Report 2020-2025 - UAV Simulation; An Emerging Opportunity
Feb 19, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%.
Commercial FTS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial FTS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$131 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Commercial FTS will reach a market size of US$213.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Alsim Flight Training Solutions
- Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.
- The Boeing Company
- CAE, Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- Cubic Corp.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- ELITE Simulation Solutions
- FlightSafety International, Inc.
- FRASCA International, Inc.
- HAVELSAN A.S.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- L3 Link Training & Simulation
- Thales Group
- TRU Simulation + Training Inc.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Outlook
- Global Market for Military Simulation & Training
- Flight Simulators Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Improving Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
- Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities
- Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-use Sector for Flight Simulation
- Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market
- Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector
- Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators
- Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010 - Implications
- Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator
- Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity
- Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators
- New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
- Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators
- Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators
- Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products
- Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry
- Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug & Play Mode
- Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena
- Popular Flight Simulation Games
- Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence
- LVC Training to Gain Traction
- Aviation Training Devices - A Review
- BATD
- AATD
- Logging Time
- Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth
- Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services
- Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity
- Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities
- Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence
- An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators
- Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide
- Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years
- Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies
- New Simulation Technologies Critical Enablers for Defense Training
- Virtual Battlespace 3 to Enable More Realistic and Interactive Simulations
- Novel VIRSuite by The DST Group
- 'Touch' Element in Simulator Training - Integration of VR Systems with Haptic Technology
- Full Flight Simulator from FlightSafety International
- Digital Simulators Emerge
- Visual and Motion Capabilities Become a Reality
- With Demand for Pilots on the Rise, Aviation Training and Simulation Solutions Gain Focus
- New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
- Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending
- Increasing Certification Requirements and Advanced Technologies Drive Helicopter Simulators Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
