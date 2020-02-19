Global Commercial & Military Flight Simulation Industry Report 2020-2025 - UAV Simulation; An Emerging Opportunity

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%.



Commercial FTS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial FTS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$131 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Commercial FTS will reach a market size of US$213.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alsim Flight Training Solutions

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

The Boeing Company

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corp.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELITE Simulation Solutions

FlightSafety International, Inc.

FRASCA International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

L3 Link Training & Simulation

Thales Group

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Global Market for Military Simulation & Training

Flight Simulators Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Improving Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End -use Sector for Flight Simulation

-use Sector for Flight Simulation Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010 - Implications

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity

Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators

Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products

Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry

Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug & Play Mode

Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena

Popular Flight Simulation Games

Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence

LVC Training to Gain Traction

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

BATD

AATD

Logging Time

Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth

Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years

Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies

New Simulation Technologies Critical Enablers for Defense Training

Virtual Battlespace 3 to Enable More Realistic and Interactive Simulations

Novel VIRSuite by The DST Group

'Touch' Element in Simulator Training - Integration of VR Systems with Haptic Technology

Full Flight Simulator from FlightSafety International

Digital Simulators Emerge

Visual and Motion Capabilities Become a Reality

With Demand for Pilots on the Rise, Aviation Training and Simulation Solutions Gain Focus

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending

Increasing Certification Requirements and Advanced Technologies Drive Helicopter Simulators Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

(Total Companies Profiled: 82)



