Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market to 2025 - Featuring Bombardier, Eaton and General Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market and it is poised to grow by $9.55 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The report on the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce and the preference for high-density seating configuration.
The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is segmented as below:
By Application
- MRO parts
- Rotable scrap replacement parts
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the growing popularity of recycled aircraft parts as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market growth during the next few years.
The report on commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market covers the following areas:
- Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market sizing
- Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market forecast
- Commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market vendors that include A J Walter Aviation Ltd., AAR Corp., Bombardier Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and The Boeing Co. Also, the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- MRO parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rotable scrap replacement parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAR Corp.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Meggitt Plc
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
11. Appendix
