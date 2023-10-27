Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market Soars to $936.7 Million in 2022, Driven by Rising Air Passenger Traffic

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market, valued at US$ 936.7 million in 2022, is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Experts project the market to reach US$ 1,470.0 million by 2028, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Carbon brakes play a crucial role in stopping moving aircraft by utilizing friction between rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are known for their durability and resistance to high temperatures, thermal shock, and mechanical fatigue, making them the preferred choice over steel brakes in commercial aircraft. Retrofitting certain aircraft models with carbon brakes can lead to reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, advancements in manufacturing and overhaul procedures have contributed to a decrease in the overall cost of carbon brakes, expanding their use in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

Rising Air Passenger Traffic : Increasing disposable incomes, growing business travel, and the convenience of online booking options have led to a surge in air passenger traffic, fueling market growth.

: Increasing disposable incomes, growing business travel, and the convenience of online booking options have led to a surge in air passenger traffic, fueling market growth. Demand for High-Performance Brakes : The expanding international trade and the need for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft are significant drivers of market growth.

: The expanding international trade and the need for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft are significant drivers of market growth. Environmental Concerns : Stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards imposed by governing agencies in various countries are positively impacting the market as airlines seek more eco-friendly solutions.

: Stringent greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards imposed by governing agencies in various countries are positively impacting the market as airlines seek more eco-friendly solutions. Advantages of Carbon Brakes: Long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption, and fast cooling rates are contributing to the adoption of carbon brakes over conventional options.

However, the market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a decline in travel and tourism activities and the suspension of airline services. It is expected to recover as lockdown restrictions ease.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market is segmented based on aircraft type, material, manufacturing process, end user, and region:

Aircraft Type:

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-body Aircraft

Others

Material:

Petroleum Pitch

Polyacrylonitrile

Manufacturing Process:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration

Liquid Phase Infiltration

End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Regions:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key market players such as Airbus SE, Crane Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., and SGL Carbon SE.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

