Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft

The "Commercial Aircraft Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Aircraft Leasing in US$ and Units by the following Types:
- Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft
- Regional/Short Haul Aircraft
The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)
- ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)
- Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)
- Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)
- BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)
- BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)
- BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)
- Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)
- GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)
- Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)
- SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK
Aviation Industry
A Rudimentary Overview
Aircraft Leasing
A Prelude
Opportunity Indicator:
Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft
Conserving Capital
Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance
Tax Benefits
Serving Immediate Operational Needs
Risk Mitigation
Leasing
Currently the Best Financing Option Available for Aircraft Deliveries
Market Overview
Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect
Outlook
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel
Opportunity Indicator:
Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market
Opportunity Indicator:
Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft
Opportunity Indicator:
Developing Countries
The Current Hotspots for Growth
Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors
New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity
Fuel Costs
the Major Driver
Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft
Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High
Regional Jets Market
A Review
Leasing
Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market
Access to Credit
A Key Defining Factor in the Industry
Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding
Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases
Risks and Challenges
High Dependency on Passenger Traffic
Payment Defaults
Lease Convergence Project
Depreciation of Aircraft Value
Reclaiming Aircraft
Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Structure
A Fairly Consolidated Industry
Rise of the Asian Giants
Key Market Share Findings
4. AIRCRAFT LEASING - A REVIEW
Introduction
Aircraft Leasing
Aircraft Owned or Leased
Key Advantages of Aircraft Leasing
Aircraft Leasing Services
Structure of Aircraft Leasing
Process of Aircraft Leasing
Fundamental Strategies Adhered by Lessors
Classification of Aircraft Leasing
Classification based on Ownership
Classification based on Services
Classification based on Type of Aircraft Leased
Slot Swaps
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
DAE and Vueling Sign Lease Agreement for Two Airbus A320 Aircraft
GIC Acquires Minority Stake in BBAM
DAE Acquires AWAS
SMBC Delivers Second Airbus A350 XWB to Asiana Airlines
AerCap and Air Transat Sign Lease Agreement for 10 Airbus A321neo LR Aircraft
FLY Acquires New Aircraft
AerCap Signs Lease Agreement for 2 Airbus A321 LR Aircraft with Primera Air
Monarch Leases 13 Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraft from BOC Aviation
AerCap and Neos Sign Lease Agreement for 2 Boeing 737 AX Aircraft
GECAS and West Atlantic Sign Lease Agreement for 4 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters
Corrum Capital Acquires Stake in Wings Capital Partners
Philippine Airlines and SMBC Aviation Sign Lease Agreement for 2 Airbus A350-900 XWB Aircraft
BOC Aviation Adds First Airbus A320NEO Aircraft to its Fleet
ACG and Interjet Sign Lease Agreement for 10 Airbus A320 Family Aircraft
ACG and EL AL Israel Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for Boeing 787 Family of Aircraft
AerCap and Austrian Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for Boeing 777-200ER Aircraft
AerCap and Germania Sign Lease Agreement for Airbus A319 Aircraft
AerCap and Wamos Air Sign Lease Agreement for Airbus A330-200 Aircraft
BOC Aviation Signs Purchase-and-Leaseback Agreement with Turkish Airlines for Boeing 777-300ER Aircraft
CIT Divests Commercial Aircraft Leasing Business to Avolon Holdings
Vietnam Airlines Leases 6 New Airbus A321neo Aircraft from ACG
ACG Signs Sale and Lease-Back Agreement for 10 New Airbus A320-200 Aircraft with Jetstar Pacific
ACG and LOT Polish Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for 3 New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft
AerCap and Loong Air Sign Lease Agreement for 20 New Aircraft
Chorus Aviation Establishes New Aircraft Leasing Company, Chorus Aviation Capital
SMBC Aviation Capital Completes Delivery of Last Aircraft to Volaris
AVi8 Air Capital Commercial Aircraft Leasing Company Launched
SMBC and Jeju Air Sign Lease Agreement for 4 Boeing 737-800 Aircraft
BOC Aviation and Juneyao Airlines Sign Lease Agreement for 5 New Airbus A321-200 Aircraft
SMBC Aviation Signs Lease Agreement with Ural Airlines for Airbus A320-200 Aircraft
AerCap Delivers First of Seven Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Volaris
ALAFCO Acquires Nine Aircraft from GECAS
ALC Places Order for 6 New Boeing 737-8 MAX Aircraft
Bohai Financial Acquires 45 Aircraft from GECAS
ACG, Chow Tai Fook and NWS Holdings Establish New Aircraft Leasing Joint Venture
ALAFCO and Aegean Airlines Sign Sale and Leaseback Agreement for New Airbus A320-200 Aircraft
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 122)
- The United States (62)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (31)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (2)
