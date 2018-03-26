Global Commercial Aircraft LED Lighting System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Honeywell International, Rockwell Collins, STG Aerospace, UTC & Zodiac Aerospace

The global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft LED lighting system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is research and development in understanding impact of cabin lighting on passenger psychology. As the aviation industry is shifting from photoluminescent lights to LED lighting for aircraft cabins, the focus of aircraft lighting vendors, aircraft OEMs, and MROs is shifting toward understanding and exploring the psychological effect of lighting on passengers. Airlines are trying to understand passenger in-flight experience and are developing enhanced lighting systems like mood lighting.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing preference for procuring newer generation aircraft. Commercial aircraft orders have been sharply cyclical in the past. Over 2015-2017, the order activity has slowed down for both Airbus and Boeing, indicating that the current cycle has passed its peak. The slowdown in orders has not affected the major OEMs owing to the unprecedented order backlogs in the narrow-body and wide-body segments.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is delays in aircraft scheduled delivery hampers planning of entire supply chain. As the aviation industry is moving forward with increasing technological advancements and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are feeling the pressure to cope with the increasing demand, budget constraints, and rapid delivery times. These factors can have a huge impact even on the quality of the product.



Key vendors

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

STG Aerospace

UTC

Zodiac Aerospace



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Aircraft Type



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Installation



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmb52j/global_commercial?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aircraft-led-lighting-system-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-honeywell-international-rockwell-collins-stg-aerospace-utc--zodiac-aerospace-300619477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

