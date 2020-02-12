Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Report, Featuring AAR Corp, Flightstar and ST Engineering

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prior to the 1990s, airlines around the world staffed thousands of employees to keep their fleets airworthy and flying. A combination of the emergence of low-cost carriers (LCLs) and airlines being driven to reduce overhead created a competitive environment to purchase lower cost maintenance from third-party vendors. Seventeen commercial aircraft maintenance organizations, known as MROs, globally have earned a place on this 2019 Research RADAR for Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market.



As demand continues to increase for aircraft maintenance, MROs attempt to adjust capacity to meet the demand. Results of MRO expansions have led to mergers, consolidations, buy-outs, many companies creating alliances, and some going out of business. Aircraft maintenance, once considered just a cost of doing business for airlines, has become a competitive business. Many airlines around the world have spun their MRO business off into a separate entity and have produced yet another revenue stream. Now, OEMs are jockeying for the same, to capture the aftermarket opportunities.



Specific restraints, such as available touch labor with the skill set to perform maintenance, reacting to reduced demand caused by heavy airline flight schedules, and outright competition have pushed MROs to get innovative and find savvy expansion in order to prevail. Tight profit margins and full liability are part of doing everyday business for MROs and there is no room for error when it comes to quality, schedule, and cost.



This 2019 Research RADAR includes the premier MROs. The Research Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Research Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Research Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.



Research Scope

This study focuses on the global MRO market for third-party airframe maintenance and gives an overview of the current market landscape.

Included in this strategic analysis is the placement of the MRO companies on the Research RADAR based on growth and innovation displayed.

In addition to the Research RADAR chart, each company will be identified, profiled, and analyzed, along with the identification of the outlook and opportunities for each individual MRO.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the top MRO companies in the Research RADAR, according to Growth and Innovation exhibited?

Which companies lead the global MRO market for commercial airframe maintenance in terms of innovation?

Which companies lead the global MRO market for commercial airframe maintenance in terms of Growth?

What significant partnerships are occurring in the MRO market?

Which MROs have the best combination of Growth and Innovation, and which are poised to improve?

Key Topics Covered:



Industry Overview



The Research Radar - Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market

The Research RADAR

Description of Companies Plotted

C2A - Market Participant Profiles

AAR Corp

Aeroman

AFI KLM E&M

Aviation Technical Services

Etihad Airways Engineering

Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp. (EGAT)

Flightstar

GAMECO

GMF AeroAsia

HAECO

Lufthansa Technik

Mexicana MRO

Sabena Technics

SR Technics

ST Engineering

TAP M&E

Turkish Technic

