Global Commercial Aircraft Strategic Business Report 2023

23 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN , Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach $170.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Commercial Aircraft estimated at US$126.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Narrow Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Commercial Aircraft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Net Profit of Commercial Airlines Worldwide (in US$ Billion) for 2006-2021
- Commercial Aircraft: A Prelude
- Single-Aisle aircraft
- Twin-Aisle Aircraft
- Regional Jets
- Cargo Aircraft
- Business Jets
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Narrow Body Aircraft to Witness High Growth
- Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Airbus & Boeing: The Market Leaders
- Commercial Aircraft - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Post Pandemic Recovery in Air Travel to Boost Commercial Aircraft Market
- Global Passenger Air Traffic Estimated Growth (%) for 2020-2023
- Decline in Revenue Passenger Kilometers by Domestic and International in 2020
- Global Air Passenger Traffic and Capacity YoY Growth (in %) for International and Domestic Routes by Region/Country: September 2020
- With Airlines Exploring New Routes, The Resultant Need to Expand Aircraft Fleet to Present Long-term Growth for Commercial Aircraft
- Promising New Airline Routes for Commercial Aircraft
- Focus on Connecting Secondary Cities and Develop Prime Aviation Hubs in Several Countries Presents Growth Opportunity
- Market to Benefit from Rising Consumer Affluence and Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Economies
- Low Cost Carriers Presents Favorable Outlook for Commercial Aircraft Market
- Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Low Cost Airlines Capture Growing Share Amidst the Pandemic: Low Cost Airlines as % of Airline Capacity by Number of Available Seats for Mar-Jul 2020
- New Technologies Emerge to Address Key Challenges in Commercial Aircraft
- AI Gains Momentum in Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
- Tourism Industry and Air Travel Trends: Key Indicators of Growth in Commercial Aircraft Market
- International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) for 2010-2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Decline in Travel and Tourism Industry Revenues by Select Country for 2019 & 2020
- Countries With Highest Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019
- Upgrade to New Generation Aircraft for Enhancing Customer Experiences Drives Market
- Industry Trend in Favor of Fuel-Efficient and Environment-Friendly Aircraft
- A Review of Commercial Aircraft Segments
- Single-Aisle Aircraft Market
- Single Aisle Aircraft Deliveries Market Share Breakdown by Company for 2016-2035
- Twin-Aisle Aircraft Market
- Global Twin-Aisle Deliveries Market Breakdown by Airline Type (2016-2035)
- Regional Jets Market
- Cargo Aircraft Market
- Air Cargo Market Worldwide by Region (in %) for September 2020
- Global Air Cargo Market: YoY Growth Rate (in %) of in CTK and Available CTK (As of September 2020)
- Business Jets Market
- Global Business Jet Market Revenues by Range (in %) for 2019
- COVID-19 Impact on Business Aviation: Implications for Business Jets Market
- COVID-19 Impacts Business Jets Market: New Business Jet Deliveries by Company in H1 2020 Vs H1 2019
- Key Challenges Facing Commercial Aircraft Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 16 Featured)
- Airbus Group SE
- Bombardier, Inc.
- Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)
- Embraer SA
- GE Aviation
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Public Joint-Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation
- The Boeing Company
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4diwsv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article