Global Commercial Aircraft Strategic Business Report 2023

DUBLIN , Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach $170.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Commercial Aircraft estimated at US$126.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$170.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Narrow Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Commercial Aircraft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Net Profit of Commercial Airlines Worldwide (in US$ Billion) for 2006-2021

Commercial Aircraft: A Prelude

Single-Aisle aircraft

Twin-Aisle Aircraft

Regional Jets

Cargo Aircraft

Business Jets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Narrow Body Aircraft to Witness High Growth

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Airbus & Boeing: The Market Leaders

Commercial Aircraft - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Post Pandemic Recovery in Air Travel to Boost Commercial Aircraft Market

Global Passenger Air Traffic Estimated Growth (%) for 2020-2023

Decline in Revenue Passenger Kilometers by Domestic and International in 2020

Global Air Passenger Traffic and Capacity YoY Growth (in %) for International and Domestic Routes by Region/Country: September 2020

With Airlines Exploring New Routes, The Resultant Need to Expand Aircraft Fleet to Present Long-term Growth for Commercial Aircraft

Promising New Airline Routes for Commercial Aircraft

Focus on Connecting Secondary Cities and Develop Prime Aviation Hubs in Several Countries Presents Growth Opportunity

Market to Benefit from Rising Consumer Affluence and Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Economies

Low Cost Carriers Presents Favorable Outlook for Commercial Aircraft Market

Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Low Cost Airlines Capture Growing Share Amidst the Pandemic: Low Cost Airlines as % of Airline Capacity by Number of Available Seats for Mar- Jul 2020

New Technologies Emerge to Address Key Challenges in Commercial Aircraft

AI Gains Momentum in Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

Tourism Industry and Air Travel Trends: Key Indicators of Growth in Commercial Aircraft Market

International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) for 2010-2020

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Decline in Travel and Tourism Industry Revenues by Select Country for 2019 & 2020

Countries With Highest Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019

Upgrade to New Generation Aircraft for Enhancing Customer Experiences Drives Market

Industry Trend in Favor of Fuel-Efficient and Environment-Friendly Aircraft

A Review of Commercial Aircraft Segments

Single-Aisle Aircraft Market

Single Aisle Aircraft Deliveries Market Share Breakdown by Company for 2016-2035

Twin-Aisle Aircraft Market

Global Twin-Aisle Deliveries Market Breakdown by Airline Type (2016-2035)

Regional Jets Market

Cargo Aircraft Market

Air Cargo Market Worldwide by Region (in %) for September 2020

Global Air Cargo Market: YoY Growth Rate (in %) of in CTK and Available CTK (As of September 2020 )

) Business Jets Market

Global Business Jet Market Revenues by Range (in %) for 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Business Aviation: Implications for Business Jets Market

COVID-19 Impacts Business Jets Market: New Business Jet Deliveries by Company in H1 2020 Vs H1 2019

Key Challenges Facing Commercial Aircraft Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 16 Featured)

Airbus Group SE

Bombardier, Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)

Embraer SA

GE Aviation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Public Joint-Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation

The Boeing Company

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4diwsv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets