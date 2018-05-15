Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Report 2018 - Projections to 2036

The 2018 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & implemented by the World's 4 leading commercial aircraft Turbofan Engine manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry continues on its strong growth trajectory.

The engine manufacturers are readying up their industrial base for a planned, major production ramp up over near term to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from production of previous generation engines to latest engine programs. Pratt & Whitney, especially, has a tough task ahead with order intake for its GTF engines taking a hit in 2017 and the latest technology glitch episode on the PW1100G likely to again play a spoilsport for Airbus and Bombardier in 2018, with reference to aircraft deliveries, which are likely to be impacted once again.

Further, 2018 is going to be an important year for the industry with three new aircraft programs scheduled to enter service, led by, Boeing's 737 MAX 9, Airbus A321 LR and Embraer's E190-E2, thereby, providing CFM with opportunities to further up the ante on Pratt & Whitney in the narrow body aircraft segment with its LEAP engines family which has really made a head start.



Additionally, Boeing's proposed New Mid-market Airplane (NMA); Boeing's first scratch-up commercial aircraft program since 787 in 2003; is going to be the key growth pie being looked at avidly by all engine manufacturers over near term with a sole source strategy likely to be pursued by Boeing and the three way engine competition apparently stacked in favour of CFM.



The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs. The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all 4 industry players covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses.



The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and demand growth projections for the global commercial aircraft turbofan engines market through 2036.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For All 4 Engine Manufacturers



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Engine Families, Presence on Aircraft Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company:



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 4 Key Engine Manufacturers

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4: Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce

Safran (CFM)

Section 5: Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Engine Manufacturer

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9: Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - 2017-2036



9.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation Sector

9.2 Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2017-2036

9.3 Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aircrafts through 2036

9.3.1 Narrowbody

9.3.2 Widebody

9.3.3 Regional Jets

9.4 Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines 2017-2036

9.4.1 Engines Demand Forecasts - in Numbers

9.4.2 Value of Projected Engines sales over the forecast period - In $Trillion

9.5 Engines Demand Projections by Market Segments - In Units and Value - Through 2036

9.6 Engines Demand Forecasts by Thrust Class - In Units and Value - Through 2036

9.7 Engines Demand Forecasts by Geographic Regions - Through 2036 - In Units and Value

