Global Commercial Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) Growth Opportunities: Featuring AI-based Light Intensity Detection Tools, Sustainability Avenues, Vertiports & More

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 May, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial AGL market is a crucial aviation industry component, delivering essential illumination for safe and efficient operations. These systems are critical for providing pilots and ground vehicles with visual cues to navigate the airport. Increasing demand for air travel, which has led to a surge in airport construction and expansion projects worldwide, drives the market. As a result, the need for reliable and durable ground lighting systems has also grown.

Lighting systems differ not only for runways and taxiways but also for airports. Hence, the analyst categorized airports by tiers based on annual passenger traffic. Thus, airport development is another primary market driver. Airports with higher passenger capacities tend to invest heavily in lighting systems upgrades and possess a high potential for expansion, leading to a high potential for business opportunities for ground lighting market stakeholders.

In addition, technological advances have led to the development of more energy-efficient and cost-effective lighting solutions, further driving market growth. While AGL operations have implemented LED lighting since the 2000s, the analyst expects full-scale adoption to occur later in the review period due to expensive installation costs. New technology development also involves using solar energy for permanent ground lighting. Solar energy lighting is an effort to ensure a carbon-free ground lighting operation.

Our analysis indicates that the market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players. These participants develop innovative lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of airports. Furthermore, the market is heavily regulated, with stringent safety standards and certification processes that lighting manufacturers must meet.

The commercial AGL market consists of aspects related to lighting found in the airside area of an airport. This area usually includes runways, taxiways, aprons (parking areas), and navigational installations. While ground lighting is present in all these areas, the study scope is limited to ground lighting in runways and taxiways. For the forecast analysis, the analyst considered 2,191 commercial airports from 198 countries. We excluded military and private airports from the study.

Key Features

The base year for the study is 2022, with 2022-2032 as the study period and 2023-2032 as the forecast period. Other vital information includes:

  • Revenue forecast analysis by airport tier (1-5) and region (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America)
  • Prominent players
  • Current trends
  • Short-term growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial AGL Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

  • AGL Types
  • Location of Primary Lights
  • AGL Concepts and Systems
  • LED Technology for AGL
  • Best Practices-Mobile Airport Light Measurement System (MALMS)
  • Best Practices-AGLSIS and CEDD AGL
  • Sustainable Alternative-Solar-powered Lighting
  • AGL Department Workforce

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 1 Airports

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 2 Airports

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 3 Airports

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 4 Airports

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 5 Airports

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Utilize AI-based Light Intensity Detection Tools
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Vertiports as New Avenues for Lighting Suppliers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability Avenues in AGL

10. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps
  • List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/527pok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Growth Opportunities Driven by a Zero-Latency World: Featuring Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems for Road Safety, IoT and 6G for Healthcare & More

Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023: Unprecedented Access to the Vaccine Partnering Deals and Agreements Entered into by the Worlds Leading Healthcare Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.