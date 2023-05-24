Global Commercial Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) Growth Opportunities: Featuring AI-based Light Intensity Detection Tools, Sustainability Avenues, Vertiports & More

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial AGL market is a crucial aviation industry component, delivering essential illumination for safe and efficient operations. These systems are critical for providing pilots and ground vehicles with visual cues to navigate the airport. Increasing demand for air travel, which has led to a surge in airport construction and expansion projects worldwide, drives the market. As a result, the need for reliable and durable ground lighting systems has also grown.

Lighting systems differ not only for runways and taxiways but also for airports. Hence, the analyst categorized airports by tiers based on annual passenger traffic. Thus, airport development is another primary market driver. Airports with higher passenger capacities tend to invest heavily in lighting systems upgrades and possess a high potential for expansion, leading to a high potential for business opportunities for ground lighting market stakeholders.

In addition, technological advances have led to the development of more energy-efficient and cost-effective lighting solutions, further driving market growth. While AGL operations have implemented LED lighting since the 2000s, the analyst expects full-scale adoption to occur later in the review period due to expensive installation costs. New technology development also involves using solar energy for permanent ground lighting. Solar energy lighting is an effort to ensure a carbon-free ground lighting operation.

Our analysis indicates that the market is highly competitive, with a few dominant players. These participants develop innovative lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of airports. Furthermore, the market is heavily regulated, with stringent safety standards and certification processes that lighting manufacturers must meet.

The commercial AGL market consists of aspects related to lighting found in the airside area of an airport. This area usually includes runways, taxiways, aprons (parking areas), and navigational installations. While ground lighting is present in all these areas, the study scope is limited to ground lighting in runways and taxiways. For the forecast analysis, the analyst considered 2,191 commercial airports from 198 countries. We excluded military and private airports from the study.

Key Features

The base year for the study is 2022, with 2022-2032 as the study period and 2023-2032 as the forecast period. Other vital information includes:

Revenue forecast analysis by airport tier (1-5) and region ( Africa , Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America , the Middle East , and North America )

, , , , the , and ) Prominent players

Current trends

Short-term growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial AGL Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

AGL Types

Location of Primary Lights

AGL Concepts and Systems

LED Technology for AGL

Best Practices-Mobile Airport Light Measurement System (MALMS)

Best Practices-AGLSIS and CEDD AGL

Sustainable Alternative-Solar-powered Lighting

AGL Department Workforce

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 1 Airports

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 2 Airports

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 3 Airports

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 4 Airports

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tier 5 Airports

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Utilize AI-based Light Intensity Detection Tools

Growth Opportunity 2: Vertiports as New Avenues for Lighting Suppliers

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability Avenues in AGL

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/527pok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets