Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2019-2023 - Major Players are Astronics, atg airports, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton, and Signify
May 03, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial airport lighting market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.
Construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure will be key factor driving the growth of the global commercial airport lighting market. Many countries are investing in new and improved infrastructure to manage the growing air traffic and maintain high level of service. Countries are focusing on renovating their airport infrastructure to modernize it.
Market Overview
Growth in travel and tourism industry
The global commercial airport lighting market is witnessing the growth in travel and tourism industry. Owing to the increasing willingness of travelers to spend on recreational activities and rising frequency of promotional activities that attract large number of tourists annually. Further, governments across the world are taking initiatives to boost the travel and tourism industry.
High cost of LED lights
The high cost of LED poses a challenge in the market since the global commercial airport lighting market is driven by LED, OLED, and solar LED lighting. Owing to their benefits, many airports are likely to upgrade to LED lighting to save energy as well as to adopt environment friendly lighting systems in the airport
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport coupled with growth in travel and tourism industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to commercial airport lighting manufactures.
Astronics Corporation, atg airports limited., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton, and Signify Holding are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Non-LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift from the use of conventional incandescent lights to LED and solar-powered LEDs
- Increasing adoption of eco-friendly lighting systems in airports
- Advent of smart airfield lighting monitoring systems
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Astronics Corporation
- atg airports limited.
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
- Eaton
- Signify Holding
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsd1m3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article