Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2019-2023 - Major Players are Astronics, atg airports, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton, and Signify

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial airport lighting market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.



Construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure will be key factor driving the growth of the global commercial airport lighting market. Many countries are investing in new and improved infrastructure to manage the growing air traffic and maintain high level of service. Countries are focusing on renovating their airport infrastructure to modernize it.



Market Overview



Growth in travel and tourism industry



The global commercial airport lighting market is witnessing the growth in travel and tourism industry. Owing to the increasing willingness of travelers to spend on recreational activities and rising frequency of promotional activities that attract large number of tourists annually. Further, governments across the world are taking initiatives to boost the travel and tourism industry.



High cost of LED lights



The high cost of LED poses a challenge in the market since the global commercial airport lighting market is driven by LED, OLED, and solar LED lighting. Owing to their benefits, many airports are likely to upgrade to LED lighting to save energy as well as to adopt environment friendly lighting systems in the airport



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. Factors such as the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport coupled with growth in travel and tourism industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to commercial airport lighting manufactures.



Astronics Corporation, atg airports limited., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Eaton, and Signify Holding are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Shift from the use of conventional incandescent lights to LED and solar-powered LEDs

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly lighting systems in airports

Advent of smart airfield lighting monitoring systems

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Astronics Corporation

atg airports limited.

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Eaton

Signify Holding

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsd1m3



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

