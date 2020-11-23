Global Commercial and Enterprise Payments Markets Report 2020: Latest Trends as a Pandemic is Underway and a Brave New World Looms Ahead

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook 2021: Adaptation in Commercial and Enterprise Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest research report provides a direct view into the latest trends in corporate banking and payments as a pandemic is underway and a brave new world looms ahead. The report breaks out the key success factors into four themes with several sub-categories in order to more easily digest the scope of change underway and expected going forward.

In a year unlike any other, the financial services industry has done a very good job of keeping their organizations focused on clients, many of whom are under existential threat from ongoing pandemic-related policy decisions and the aftershocks of business shutdowns. But what can we expect as we move into 2021? What has changed and will these things be permanent or fade away as COVID also fades? In this research report, Outlook 2021: Commercial and Enterprise Payments, the publisher answers these and other questions.

In commercial banking and payments, broad and rapid change from any given year to the next is not typically to be expected. There may be certain aspects of the business where developments occur at a different pace than others, such as adjustments for some regulatory requirement, but in terms of overall themes the pace of change tends to occur over several years.

However, acceleration is certainly occurring and technology gains are causing further change. This research report is the annual look at what we expect during the next year.

Highlights of the report include:

A review of what we expected to occur as 2020 unfolded and how that matches up with actual experiences.

Detailed breakouts of four themes and multiple sub-themes that will drive success in the coming year.

Discussion of the latest technology trends and how corporate banking and payments delivery will be impacted.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview



2. The 2020 Outlook Revisited



3. Success Themes for 2021 in Commercial and Enterprise Payments



4. Modernizing Financial Operations

Cash Cycle Convergence

Digital Payments

5. Platforms

Cloud

6. Collaboration

Partners

Data is Key

7. Risk Management

Foundational

Downstream Effect

8. Conclusion



