Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to 2027 - Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
Jul 19, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020
In the global Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$774.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation
- Historical Perspective
- Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of Flight Simulation Market
- Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment
- Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant
- An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators
- Surging Demand for Flight Training Services
- Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors
- L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 88 Featured)
- Alsim Flight Training Solutions
- Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.
- CAE, Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- Cubic Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- ELITE Simulation Solutions
- FlightSafety International, Inc.
- FRASCA International, Inc.
- HAVELSAN A.S.
- L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
- TRU Simulation + Training Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
- Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation
- Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market
- Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector
- Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators
- Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator
- Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market
- New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
- Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators
- Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum
- Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
- Select Technology Innovations
- A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation
- Aviation Training Devices - A Review
- Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity
- Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- North American Simulation Solutions Market
- Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady Growth Prospects
- Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military Sector
- US Air Force's New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and Directed Energy Weapons
- Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities
- Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches
- Importance of M&S for NATO
- Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process
- FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs
- An Overview of the 2001 ATSA
- Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture
- Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend
- Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 88
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk6j74
