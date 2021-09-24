Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.06 Million to 2025

Sep 24, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial beverage blender market is poised to grow by $9.06 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2%
The market is driven by the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages and the health benefits of smoothies.
The report on the commercial beverage blender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The commercial beverage blender market analysis includes the end-user, type, and material segments and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the growing adoption of commercial beverage blenders that comply with safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial beverage blender market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial beverage blender market vendors that include Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
Also, the commercial beverage blender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Control Type
- Market segments
- Electronic controls
- Paddle or toggle controls
Market Segmentation by Container Material
- Market segments
- Plastic containers
- Stainless-steel containers
- Glass containers
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blendtec Inc.
- Ceado Srl
- Conair Corp.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Sammic SL
- SANTOS SAS
- Vita-Mix Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
