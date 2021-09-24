Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market Report 2021: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.06 Million to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial beverage blender market is poised to grow by $9.06 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2%

The market is driven by the expansion in the number of end-users offering blended beverages and the health benefits of smoothies.

The report on the commercial beverage blender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The commercial beverage blender market analysis includes the end-user, type, and material segments and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growing adoption of commercial beverage blenders that comply with safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial beverage blender market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial beverage blender market vendors that include Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Sammic SL, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

Also, the commercial beverage blender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Control Type

Market segments

Electronic controls

Paddle or toggle controls

Market Segmentation by Container Material

Market segments

Plastic containers

Stainless-steel containers

Glass containers

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blendtec Inc.

Ceado Srl

Conair Corp.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Newell Brands Inc.

Sammic SL

SANTOS SAS

Vita-Mix Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

