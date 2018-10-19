Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analysis 2016-2018 & 2024
15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types:
- DNA Microarray
- Flow Cytometry
- Liquid Chromatography
- Membrane Filtration
- Protein Microarray
- Others
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- AB Sciex LLC (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
- Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Flottweg SE (Germany)
- Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Groupe Novasep (France)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Pall Corporation (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)
- Repligen Corporation (USA)
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)
- SEPMAG (Spain)
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)
- Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry
Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise Growth
DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment
Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology Separation Technologies
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation Systems
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel Technologies
Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market
Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies
Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards Manufacturing Flexibility
Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers
Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative Technologies
Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater Significance
Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial Demand for Separation Technologies
US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017
Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers
Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe
Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects
Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical Production
Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention
Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies
Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique
Innovations in Single-use Systems
Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend
Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables
4. SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES - MARKET ANALYSIS
Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation and Purification Technology
Market Outlook
Ongoing Developments and Innovations Create Strong Demand for Columns
Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography
Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention
Clinical Trials - the Largest Market for Pre-packed Disposable Columns
SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention
Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC
Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns
Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography
Precipitation and Crystallization - Techniques with Major Use in Protein Purification
Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology
Alternatives to Protein A-based Chromatography to See Significant Adoption
Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing
Microarrays Witness Tremendous Growth
Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion
Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering
Current Approaches to Biochips
Advancements in Biochip Technology
Technological Differentiation in Demand
Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine
Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry
Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare
Need for Alternative Techniques - The Key Drawback
Membrane Separation - A Promising Separation Technology
Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification
Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
Membrane Filtration Gains Widespread Application in Food Industry
Membrane Separation in Dairy Industry
A Note on Applications of Select Other Membrane Technologies in Dairy Industry
Ultrafiltration - A Widely Used Technique for Mineral Separation from Milk Products
Polymeric Membrane-based Separations Gain Attention in Dairy Sector
Novel Techniques Emerge to Prevent Solubility of Milk Protein Concentrate
Flow Cytometry - A Key Laboratory Analytical Technology
Developing Countries Present Growth Opportunities
Cell-based Flow Cytometry Lead the Pack
Research & Clinical Laboratories - Largest End-Use Segments
A Gist of Major Growth Drivers
Growth Barriers/Key Challenges
Technological Advances Boost Cytometric System Sales
Novel Cytometers Advance Technological Evolution
Mass Cytometry - A New Technology in Flow Cytometry
Microfluidics Take Cell Sorting to a New Level
Flow Cytometer Faces Competition from Alternative Instruments
Increasing Role of Flow Cytometry in Disease Diagnosis
IVD Application Market Set to Rise
Large-Scale Screening Operations - Untapped Domain
Rising Use of Image Flow Cytometry in Clinical Applications
Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Growth Opportunities for POC Flow Cytometry
Centrifugation - A Key Separation Technology in Biopharmaceutical Production
Growing Proteomic Research Drives Demand for Electrophoresis Equipment
Major Application Areas of Electrophoresis Equipment
Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Ground
Overview of the 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market
Advent of 2D-DIGE
Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market
Reconfigured by Technology
Product Innovations Sustain Sales
Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth
Magnetic Separations - An Overview
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biotechnology Separation Systems - An Overview
Flow Cytometry - An Introduction
Flow Cytometers
Fluidics System
Optical System
Electronics System
Application Areas - An Overview
Versatile Use
Clinical Applications
Research Applications
Drug Discovery
Biomedical Research
Fetal Cell Separation
Stem Cell Sorting
Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences
Microbiology
Chromatography: A Popular Separation Technology
Liquid Chromatography - An Overview
General Scheme
Column Chromatography
Chromatography Components
Mobile Phase
Stationary Phase
Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Types of Liquid Chromatography
Membrane Separation
Biochips - Complex Blend of Biochemistry and Electronics
Classification of Biochips
Microarrays
Centrifuges - A Technical Overview
Batch and Semi-Batch Centrifugation
Types of Preparative Centrifuges
Tubular Bowl Centrifuge
Disk Stack Centrifuge
Chamber Bowl
Ultracentrifuge
Decanter Centrifuge
Centrifugal Filter
Electrophoresis
Types of Electrophoresis
Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
Slab Gel Electrophoresis
Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments
Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base
Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products
Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages
Produces Reliable Analysis Results
Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant
Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation
Separation Techniques Employed in CE
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Biopharmaceutical Bioseparations Market - A Highly Consolidated Market
Liquid Chromatography Market
High Level of Fragmentation Typifies Electrophoresis Competitive Landscape
Competitive Scenario in the Global Flow Cytometry Market
6.1 Focus on Select Players
3M (USA)
AB Sciex LLC (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)
Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Flottweg SE (Germany)
Fluidigm Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare (USA)
Groupe Novasep (France)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)
Illumina, Inc. (USA)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pall Corporation (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)
Repligen Corporation (USA)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)
SEPMAG (Spain)
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)
Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Novasep Launches BioSC Pilot
Merck Launches New CellStream Benchtop Flow Cytometry System
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Bio-Techne Acquires Quad Technologies
Quad Technologies Enters into Partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech
OSAKA SODA to Acquire Chromatography Business of Shiseido China Company
Merck Acquires Natrix Separations
Repligen Enters into Merger with Spectrum
Thermo Fisher Scientific Snaps Up Affymetrix
Repligen Takes Over Atoll
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
United States: The Largest Biopharmaceutical Market Globally
Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)
Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)
Impending Patent Expiries Signal Growth Prospects
Select Trends in Biopharmaceutical Market
Manufacturers Shift Focus to Small Bioreactors
Biosimilar Drug Developers Face Higher Litigation Risks
US Flow Cytometry Market - An Overview
Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist
Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions in Protein Electrophoresis Equipment Market
Major Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision for Protein Electrophoresis
Key Trends in the US PE Market
Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Canada - A Lucrative Biopharmaceutical Industry
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
European Biopharmaceutical Industry - Select Trends
Funding Challenges Faced by Biopharmaceutical Startups
Healthcare Agencies Looking to Embrace Biosimilars to Cut Healthcare Costs
Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues
Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Russia Sets Eyes on Emerging as a Notable Pharmaceutical Industry
Encouragement for Local Manufacturing to Drive Demand
Challenges - Need for Extensive R&D
B. Market Analytics
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Asia Set to Emerge as Preferred Outsourcing Destination for Biopharma Manufacturing
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
Market Analysis
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Favorable End-use Market Dynamics Drive Demand for Flow Cytometers
Factors Affecting the Market
Competitive Landscape in the Indian Flow Cytometry Market
Indian Electrophoresis Market - An Overview
Key Growth Drivers of The Electrophoresis Market
Drug Production Requirements Boost Growth
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Number of Biosimilar Approvals Drives Growth for Biotechnology Separation Systems
Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
8.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (16)
- France (2)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pwhbt/global_commercial?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article