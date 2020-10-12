Global Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market, accounting for 47% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commercial fan and air purification equipment market.



The commercial fan and air purification equipment companies are increasingly integrating IOT technology due to growing demand for real time insights. The Internet of things is the inter-networking of physical devices embedded with software, sensors and network connectivity which enable these objects to collect and exchange data. Using IOT, commercial fan and air purification equipment systems are closely monitored and controlled from remote locations. Real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, system adaptation, continuous comfort, increased efficiency, focus on user experience are some features of IoT enabled commercial fan and air purification equipment.



The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment by entities that produce commercial and industrial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans.



The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to decline from $71.6 billion in 2019 to $68.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $85.5 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial fan and air purification equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial fan and air purification equipment market with other segments of the ventilation, heating, air-conditioning, and commercial refrigeration equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial fan and air purification equipment indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Characteristics



4. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Product Analysis



5. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Supply Chain



6. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Customer Information



7. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



8. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Size And Growth



9. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Regional Analysis



10. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Segmentation



11. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



13. Western Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



14. Eastern Europe Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



15. North America Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



16. South America Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



17. Middle East Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



18. Africa Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



19. Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market



21. Market Background: Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market



22. Recommendations



