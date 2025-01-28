Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Industrial Product Council Co-Chair

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Bunch, SIOR as Co-Chair of the SVN Industrial Product Council. In his new role, John will work alongside Chair Curt Arthur, SIOR and other council members to further enhance SVN's presence and expertise in the industrial real estate sector.

John Bunch is a Senior Advisor at SVN | Stone Commercial Real Estate, bringing nearly 9 years of experience in industrial real estate. Known for his relentless work ethic, John believes that at the heart of sales is a genuine desire to help others. Over the years, John has built a reputation for delivering results and adding value for his clients.

"My goal is simple: to equip brokers with confidence, best practices, and strengthen the relationships we have with one another. At the end of the day, the business is only as successful as the relationships it is built upon," says John. John is also focused on leveraging national and global market data in the industrial sector, recognizing the value of insights from across the country. By engaging in collaboration, John aims to continue building on SVN's foundation of success, community, and cooperation.

