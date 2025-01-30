Global Commercial Real Estate Brand SVN® Appoints New Retail Product Council Co-Chair

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Chadwick, the Director of Retail at SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management, as the Co-Chair of the SVN Retail Product Council. Chadwick will join forces with Ryan Imbrie, CCIM, the current Retail Co-Chair, to bring his retail expertise and insights to this leadership role.

Before joining SVN in 2022, Brian spent nearly 20 years as Director of Finance and Dispositions at a public mall REIT, where he sourced, negotiated, and closed over $1 billion in loans and property sales. He was responsible for underwriting financials for various retail properties, including malls, power centers, and strip centers, and managed the full sales process. Since joining SVN, Brian has handled major transactions, including the sale of a 950,000-square-foot enclosed mall, a 150,000-square-foot power center, and several multi-tenant retail centers.

Brian is committed to supporting his fellow brokers in the retail real estate sector by sharing his expertise, connecting them with industry contacts, and offering creative solutions to complex transactions. "My goal is to help other brokers in the SVN family by sharing my knowledge and assisting with problem-solving. Fostering a collaborative environment within SVN strengthens our brand and benefits everyone," he adds.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com .

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/ .

