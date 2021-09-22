Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market (2021 to 2030) - by Solution, Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution, Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market is expected to reach $424,406.0 million by 2030, from $209,901.0 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Commercial real estate brokerage management consists of properties such as industrial, land, flex, retail space, shopping complexes, and others. Brokerage management provides solutions such as valuation services, advisory services, lease management, and rental management. Brokerage consists of broker, intermediator who connect seller and buyer to conduct a transaction.

Rise in demand for technologies such as Big Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) in the commercial real estate management drives the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market. The commercial real estate brokerage and management market is mainly driven by urbanization in developing countries. People from small villages and towns are migrating to cities to improve their living standards. Increase in industries around large cities has led to expansion of cities, which in turn, drives the demand for brokerage management services; thereby, fueling the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market. In addition, governments of several nations such as the U.S. and Australia offer real estate loans at lower rates for long term and concession for first time home buyers, respectively, which in turn drive the demand for brokerage management services.

Major players such as Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, and others are adopting acquisition as development strategy to improve the product portfolio of brokerage management services. For instance, in October 2020, Cushman & Wakefield Plc acquired PMP Tech, based in Taiwan deals in technology, services, and products related to commercial real estate brokerage management services. The acquisition was carried out for $98 million. The acquisition aimed to improve the product portfolio of brokerage management services.

Furthermore, saturation in developing countries and COVID-19 impact on commercial real estate industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market. Furthermore, expansion of new planned city in developing countries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market.



Regionally, the commercial real estate brokerage and management market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key companies profiled in the report include CBRE Group, Inc, Christie's International Real Estate, Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc, Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc, Colliers International Group, Inc, Keller Williams Realty, Inc, Regus Group, Lendlease, and Century 21.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

Extensive analysis of commercial real estate brokerage and management market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The commercial real estate brokerage and management market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

The key market players within the commercial real estate brokerage and management market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising urban population

3.5.1.2. Surge in commercial construction buildings.

3.5.1.3. Rise in government initiatives for real estate investments

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Saturation in developed nations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Expansion of old and setting new planned cities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE AND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution

4.2. Sales

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Leasing

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE AND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2. Brokerage

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Management

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE AND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2. Offices

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. Multifamily

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.6.4. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: COMMERICAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE AND MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. CBRE GROUP, INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. CHRISTIE'S INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Cushman & Wakefield PLC

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. Business performance

8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.6. Colliers International Group Inc

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Savills Plc

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. Research and development expenses

8.7.7. Business performance

8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.9. Voit Real Estate Services L. P.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. Kidder Mathews Inc

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

