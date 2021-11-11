Global Commercial Seaweeds Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Seaweeds Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Red, Brown, Green), By Method of Harvesting (Aquaculture, Wild Harvesting), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Flakes), By Application (Food, Agriculture, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial seaweeds market size is expected to reach USD 29.39 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding health-benefits of consuming seaweeds such as high content of fibers, vitamins, and minerals, and excellent antioxidant is a major factor expected to drive market growth.



Increasing use of seaweed as an ingredient in fertilizer as seaweed-based fertilizers possess magnesium, iron, zinc, and potassium is expected to drive growth of the global commercial seaweeds market.

In addition, growing adoption of seaweed to make additives for animal feed, and seaweed-extracts as gelling and thickening agents in cosmetics and certain foods are other key factors boosting growth of the global commercial seaweeds market. However, high production cost of seaweed could hamper growth of the global commercial seaweeds market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the red seaweed segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The brown seaweed segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the form segments, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the food industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The cosmetic and personal care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific commercial seaweeds market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The North America market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Europe market.

& , and , thus, the revenue growth rates of these regional markets are expected to be lower as compared to other regional markets. Key players profiled in the market report include Cargill Inc., E.I. Du Pontde Nemours and Company, Roullier Group, Biostadt India Ltd., Compo GmbH & Co., Dalian Kowa Foods, Acadian Seaplants Pvt. Ltd., CP Kelco, Bunge Ltd., Seaweed & Co. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

