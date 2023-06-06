Global Commercial Space Station Growth Opportunities 2023: Future Growth Potential and Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Commercial Space Station Industry

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Space Station Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly growing space industry has created new opportunities that will generate value from the use of space. The commercial space station industry is one such promising field that is now under development, by providing important services, such as astronauts and human habitation services, microgravity research, in-space manufacturing, and space tourism. This helps develop the rapidly evolving low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy further. Over the decades, the ISS has served as a crucial space station for many nations. Now that it is nearing the end of its useful life, the commercial space industry has risen to take its place. Many governments are working on their own space station capabilities that will enable them to further their objectives in the ever-changing LEO economy.

Countries do not want to lose out on scientific advancements, innovations, and potential revenue-generating opportunities.These motivations contribute to driving the need for a commercial space station market. This research covers the emerging commercial space station market, covering the past, present and future efforts made by national space stations, its landscape, and key factors that will impact the market. The study also highlights key service areas, as well as drivers and restraints. Finally, the study points out some growth opportunities for the near term and the long term.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

Who are the key market participants?

What is the historical, current, and future overview of space stations?

What is the current commercial space station landscape?

What are the key factors that will affect the space station market?

How will commercial space stations meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs)?

What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Space Station Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Space Station Market Participants & their Services

Space Stations - Historical Overview

Space Stations - Current Overview)

Space Stations - Future Overview

3. Competitive Landscape

Commercial Space Stations - Axiom Station

Commercial Space Stations - Starlab

Commercial Space Stations - Orbital Reef

Commercial Space Stations - Northrop Grumman's Space Station

Key Factors that will Affect the Space Station Market

Impact on the Defense Sector

Sustainability

Conclusion & Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships with Space Agencies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Relationship with In-Orbit Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Relationship with Research & Development Entities

Growth Opportunity 4 - Lowering Launch Prices

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Axiom Station

Starlab

Orbital Reef

Northrop Grumman's Space Station

