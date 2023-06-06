Global Commercial Space Station Growth Opportunities 2023: Future Growth Potential and Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Commercial Space Station Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Space Station Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly growing space industry has created new opportunities that will generate value from the use of space. The commercial space station industry is one such promising field that is now under development, by providing important services, such as astronauts and human habitation services, microgravity research, in-space manufacturing, and space tourism. This helps develop the rapidly evolving low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy further. Over the decades, the ISS has served as a crucial space station for many nations. Now that it is nearing the end of its useful life, the commercial space industry has risen to take its place. Many governments are working on their own space station capabilities that will enable them to further their objectives in the ever-changing LEO economy.

Countries do not want to lose out on scientific advancements, innovations, and potential revenue-generating opportunities.These motivations contribute to driving the need for a commercial space station market. This research covers the emerging commercial space station market, covering the past, present and future efforts made by national space stations, its landscape, and key factors that will impact the market. The study also highlights key service areas, as well as drivers and restraints. Finally, the study points out some growth opportunities for the near term and the long term.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?
  • Who are the key market participants?
  • What is the historical, current, and future overview of space stations?
  • What is the current commercial space station landscape?
  • What are the key factors that will affect the space station market?
  • How will commercial space stations meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs)?
  • What are the growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Space Station Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope and Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Space Station Market Participants & their Services
  • Space Stations - Historical Overview
  • Space Stations - Current Overview)
  • Space Stations - Future Overview

3. Competitive Landscape

  • Commercial Space Stations - Axiom Station
  • Commercial Space Stations - Starlab
  • Commercial Space Stations - Orbital Reef
  • Commercial Space Stations - Northrop Grumman's Space Station
  • Key Factors that will Affect the Space Station Market
  • Impact on the Defense Sector
  • Sustainability
  • Conclusion & Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Strategic Partnerships with Space Agencies
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Relationship with In-Orbit Service Providers
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Relationship with Research & Development Entities
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Lowering Launch Prices
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Axiom Station
  • Starlab
  • Orbital Reef
  • Northrop Grumman's Space Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13u1ib

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Chicken Market Report 2023: Rising Consumption of Poultry Worldwide to Boost Growth

Eyewear Global Market Report 2023-2030: Increasing Screentime Worldwide Drives Demand

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.