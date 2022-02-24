Global Commercial Telematics Industry 2022-2027 | $129.3 Billion Opportunity Assessment by Type, System, Provider, End-use Industry, and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial telematics market reached a value of US$ 46 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach US$ 129.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of smart transportation systems is stimulating the growth of the market. Due to the increasing utilization of digital devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets, automobile manufacturers are integrating sophisticated connectivity solutions to provide more accurate insights about the vehicles. These solutions also aid in improving vehicle efficiency, facilitating smart routing and tracking, providing on-road assistance and enhancing the driver's overall experience.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of open-source frameworks for commercial telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) is a technology-neutral system that is designed to conveniently integrate back-end components and make technical adjustments in commercial vehicles.

Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to mandate commercial vehicle tracking, along with the development of video-based telematics, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global commercial telematics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, system type, provider type and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Solution

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring



Driver Management



Insurance Telematics



Safety and Compliance



V2X Solutions



Others

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

Breakup by System Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone Integrated

Breakup by Provider Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

AirIQ Inc.

Bridgestone Corporation

General Motors Company

Geotab Inc.

Masternaut Limited. (Michelin)

Mix Telematics International (Pty) Ltd.

Octo Telematics

Omnitracs LLC

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Zonar Systems Inc. (Continental AG)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What is the size of the global commercial telematics market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global commercial telematics market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial telematics market?

4. What is the breakup of the global commercial telematics market based on the type?

5. What is the breakup of the global commercial telematics market based on the system type?

6. What is the breakup of the global commercial telematics market based on the provider type?

7. What is the breakup of the global commercial telematics market based on the end use industry?

8. What are the key regions in the global commercial telematics market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global commercial telematics market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmrq5q

