Global Commercial Touch Display Market Report 2023-2029: Increasing Demand for Touch Displays in Commercial Vehicles, Ongoing Technological Advancements in Touch Display Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Touch Display Market by Product (Monitor, POS Terminal, Signage Display), Touch Technology (Resistive, Capacitive, Infrared), Aspect Ratio (Wide, Square), Resolution, Screen Size, Industry, Application and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial touch display market is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2024 to USD 8.7 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.6%

Integrating touch displays into emerging technologies and the ongoing digital transformation trends is crucial for reshaping customer interactions and improving operational processes across sectors, sustaining market growth. The rising significance of touch displays in educational institutions as interactive learning tools contributes to market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for touch displays in the automotive sector, for applications like in-vehicle infotainment and navigation systems, also serves as a notable driver. Another pivotal factor is the heightened adoption of touch displays in industrial settings, facilitating efficient human-machine interactions.

The capacitive touch technology is expected to hold the largest share in the overall commercial touch display market

Capacitive touch technology is poised to lead the market during the forecast period due to several key advantages and evolving industry trends. Capacitive touchscreens offer a highly responsive and intuitive user experience, enabling precise touch recognition and multi-touch capabilities.

Moreover, capacitive touchscreens' durability and scratch-resistant nature make them ideal for various applications, including industrial control panels and automotive displays. As the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices gain prominence, capacitive touch technology aligns well with the trend toward sleek, modern designs and user-friendly interfaces. The ongoing innovation in capacitive touch technology, including the integration of in-cell and on-cell touch solutions, further solidifies its position as a market leader, driving its widespread adoption across diverse sectors.

The 28-65 inches segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The commercial touch display market's 28-65 inches segment is experiencing remarkable growth for several reasons. Firstly, this size range balances versatility and visibility, making it suitable for a wide range of commercial applications, from interactive kiosks and digital signage to educational displays and conferencing systems. Businesses and institutions increasingly adopt larger touch displays to enhance engagement and user experience.

Additionally, the availability of high-resolution displays within this size range enables more precise and more immersive content delivery, which is especially relevant in industries like retail, where showcasing products with vibrant visuals is crucial. Furthermore, advancements in touch technology, including capacitive and infrared solutions, have improved the responsiveness and accuracy of these displays, making them more attractive for various interactive applications.

China is likely to lead the commercial touch display market during the forecast period in Asia Pacific

China is expected to command the highest market share in Asia Pacific's commercial touch display market during the forecast period due to its extensive manufacturing capabilities, fostering cost-effective production and innovation.

The country's strategic position as a global technology hub, with a thriving ecosystem of domestic and international manufacturers, contributes to developing and adopting advanced touch display solutions. China's rapid economic growth and urbanization drive increased demand for commercial touch displays across sectors such as retail, healthcare, and industrial applications.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the commercial touch display market include LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. (South Korea), SAMSUNG (South Korea), LEYARD (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), ViewSonic Corporation (US), Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (US), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), AUO Corporation (Taiwan), and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China).

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Analysis of key drivers (ongoing technological advancements in touch display technology, increasing demand for touch displays in commercial vehicles, growing demand for interactive displays in various applications, burgeoning adoption of digital signage), restraints (decline in demand for displays in the retail sector due to drastic shift towards online advertisement and shopping, the rise of touchless and antimicrobial display solutions in public settings), opportunities (integration of artificial intelligence in touchscreen display devices, the burgeoning demand for Point of Sale (POS) systems in the retail and hospitality sector, emerging use cases of displays to provide lucrative growth opportunities from manufacturers), and challenges (compatibility and integration issue with existing infrastructure, commercial touch displays face substantial wear and tear) influencing the growth of the commercial touch display market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the commercial touch display market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the commercial touch display market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the commercial touch display market.

