Global Commercial Turboprop Market Outlook Report 2020: Opportunities in Airframe Design, Disruptive Propulsion System, VTOL Capability, Partnerships, Region-Centric Supply Chain, Training, and MRO

For years, turboprops have established themselves as the smallest link to the airline routing structure. Although infamous in any airline fleet for the noise, lack of speed, and engine vibrations, turboprops remain the most reliable and cost-efficient solution to provide passenger services to rural areas and secluded destinations. Their versatility and maneuverability make turboprops the only aircraft type capable of serving geographically restricted areas that jets find hard to reach.



The diminished popularity of turboprop aircraft in more developed markets like the United States has left turboprop manufacturers reliant on less developed regions. One contributor to the downturn is the visible and unappealing spinning propeller located just a few feet away from the cabin windows.



Operators are also burdened with aircraft that do not meet typical baggage handling and passenger boarding and deplaning standards. There have been almost no improvements or disruptive changes to the turboprop market in the last 30 years. This will change in the next couple of years, giving renewed hopes in a market that needs a revamped image to regain a spot in the airline's fleet structure.



After reviewing this document, readers will have a clear picture of the turboprop market, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the leading OEMs, and the disruptive technologies expected to penetrate the industry in the next 10 years. It will also clarify the current development status and challenges faced by manufacturers and explain why this aircraft type remains a great tool in developing air transport networks.



Key Issues Addressed

Who are the main stakeholders in the turboprop OEM market?

What is the current global market status of production and fleet composition?

What are the next steps that might disrupt the turboprop market?

What is the timeline of these disruptive technologies, and who are the most prominent stakeholders?

Key Conclusion

Calls to action for OEMs and investment groups based on growth opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic's impacts and opportunities arising from them

Disruptive technologies in the turboprop market

Turboprop production forecast for the next 10 years

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Growth Drivers and Restraints for the Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Key Competitors and Stakeholders for the Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Production Forecast by Manufacturer, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Fleet Forecast by Manufacturer, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

ATR Fleet Share by Region, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

De Havilland Fleet Share by Region, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Production Forecast by Manufacturer with Disruptive OEM, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Fleet Forecast by Manufacturer with Disruptive OEM, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Commercial Turboprop Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Airframe Design

Growth Opportunity 2: Disruptive Propulsion Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Vertical Take-Off and Landing Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 4: Support and Services Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 5: Region-Centric Supply Chain, Training, and MRO

