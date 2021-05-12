Global Commercial UAV Markets 2021-2026: Leading Use Cases and Apps in Industry Verticals are Driving Major UAV Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial UAV Market by Drone Type, Use Cases and Applications, Supporting Infrastructure and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the UAV ecosystem including vendors and service providers with an assessment of strategies, solutions, products and services.

The report analyzes the market for UAVs as well as supporting hardware, software and services. The report also evaluates drone use cases and applicability of UAVs by type with consideration for various use cases including imaging, surveillance, and more.

The report provides revenue and sales volume for UAVs by type with global, regional and major country forecasts from 2021 through 2026. The report also provides global analysis of drone applications by use case in industry verticals including agriculture, real estate, energy operations, and more.

This report also evaluates supporting technologies important to unmanned aircraft systems and provides market sizing for energy and propulsion systems, automation systems, collision avoidance systems, airspace protection (including UAV jamming), onboard data processing, and communication data links and RRF spectrum capacity management.

The report also provides additional market analysis and forecasting for ancillary drone applications and services including the UAV app development ecosystem and UAVs-as-a-Service with analysis and forecasts for use cases in industry verticals including maintenance and inspection, filming and photography, surveillance, package delivery, and more.

Select Report Findings:

Smart city applications will drive up to 32% of drone fleet deployments by 2026

Drones as a service for scientific research solutions will reach $8.1 billion by 2026

by 2026 UAV driven global market for collision avoidance systems will reach $1.1 billion by 2026

by 2026 Market for rotary UAVs will be almost three times greater than fixed wing drones through 2026

Leading drones-as-a-service solutions are high ROI apps driven by cost avoidance of other solutions

Driven by UAV growth and security concerns, the global airspace protection market will reach $1.9 billion by 2026

by 2026 Biggest UAV market drivers are enterprise and industrial segments as well as local and state government smart city solutions

In addition to the above, the report provides an assessment of the impact of UAVs on the global economy. For example, it is expected that the total economic impact of commercial drone-enabled services will be $30.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 50.2% through 2028.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are generally segmented into systems that are remotely piloted and those that have at least some degree of autonomous operation. While the consumer market is becoming increasingly interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (a subset of all UAS, typically flown for hobby and recreational purposes), the type and number of applications for UAS for business applications is rapidly expanding across a diverse array of industry verticals.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market comprises commercial and military applications. Commercial drone technology includes energy and propulsion systems, automation system, collision avoidance system, airspace protection, onboard data processing, and communication data links and radiofrequency spectrum capacity. The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed-wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones.

Leading companies such as Amazon are in the early stages of deployments intended for widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, search and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.

Drone-enabled services include mapping, survey, and inspection services of critical assets such as wind turbines, utility assets, and commercial properties. Accordingly, this research sees both stand-alone services companies as well as those integrated with communications service providers. By way of example, Verizon Communications purchased Skyward, which provides drone solutions to a variety of companies.

The introduction of 5G and expansion of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure is anticipated to be a major catalyst for expanded and richer UAV/drone use cases. Greater capacity and significantly lower latency afforded by 5G and MEC enable improved control and more sustainable flight. This will be the case especially in industrial automation environments involving outdoor facilities as well as enterprise asset support services such as monitoring, inspection, and surveillance.

Drone/UAV Company Analysis

1Martian Way Corporation

3D Robotics

Aarav Unmanned Systems

ABJ Drones

Aerial Photo India

Aerialair

Aero360

Aerodyne Group

AeroVironment Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Airinov

AirPix

Airsight Australia

Airwood

Asteria Aerospace

Aurora Integrated Systems

Australian UAV

Azur Drones

Bubblefly

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Delair (France)

DeTect Technologies

Deveron UAS

DJI ( China )

) Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Drona Aviation

Drone Aerospace Systems

Drone Nation

Drone Volt

DroneCloud / CLUE Corporation

DroneDeploy (US)

DroneView Technologies

Dronifi

Edall Systems

Envent Digital

FEDS (UAE)

Flirtey

Flytrex

Gravodrone

Hemav

HUVR Data

IdeaForge

Identified Technologies (US)

INDrone Aero Systems

Indrones

Industrial SkyWorks

Intel (Ascending Technologies)

Johnnette

Kadet Defence Systems

Kespry

Martek Aviation (UK)

Matternet

Measure (US)

Measure Australia

Microdrones

Mirs Innovate Private Limited ( Singapore )

) MMC ( China )

) Omnipresent Robot Tech

Parrot SA

Phoenix Drone Services (US)

Pigeon Innovative Solutions

Pix4D

Precision Hawk

Quidich Innovation Labs

Samhams Technologies

SenseFly ( Switzerland )

) Sentera, LLC

Sharper Shape (US)

Skeye

Sky Futures (UK)

Sky Vision Aerial Photography Services (UAE)

Skycatch, Inc.

Skylark Drones

SkySkopes

Skyspecs

Sree Sai Aerotech Innovations

Takvaviya Technologies

Talon Aerolytics

Terra Drone Corporation

Texo Drone Services

The Sky Guys

Trumbull Unmanned

Unmanned Experts Inc. (US)

V Drone Agro

Verity Studios AG

Vermeer (US)

Viper Drones

WeDoSky

Xaircraft UAV

Yamaha Motor Company

Zipline

Detailed Analysis of Select Drone/UAV Companies

DJI

Parrot

Dassault Aviation

Delta Drone

SurveyCopter

AeroVironment Inc

Yuneec

Aeronautics

Insitu

Drone Volt SA

Case Studies

EasyJet

Balfour Beatty

Storm AG Pro

BBC

Amazon Prime Air

Microsoft

IBM

