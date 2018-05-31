Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2018-2022 by Pickup Trucks, Minibuses, Large Buses, Coaches, Body Chassis, Lorries, Light Trucks, Heavy Trucks, Trailers, and Semi-Trailers

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Commercial vehicles include pickup trucks, minibuses, large buses, coaches, body chassis, lorries, light trucks, heavy trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings. With the growing awareness of road safety and growing number of accidents, commercial vehicle manufacturers are encouraged to integrate new safety features for making them safer to drive.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of downsized engines will reduce the overall price of vehicles. Vehicle manufacturers focus on developing downsized engine blocks to decrease curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce vehicle emission. The power generated by downsized engines is equivalent to that of its higher-powered model.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased cost pressures on OEMs. In the automotive industry valve chain, OEMs bear the liability for most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles, the bargaining power of OEMs has reduced for certain equipment and technologies.
Key vendors
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford Motor
- General Motors
- Hyundai Motor
- Toyota Motor
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising penetration of embedded telematics systems in commercial vehicles
- Integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings
- Emergence of engine manufacturing using 3D printing technology
- Growing integration of smartphones and tablets in automobiles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daimler
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford Motor
- General Motors
- Hyundai Motor
- Toyota Motor
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xt4cp/global_commercial?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-vehicle-market-2018-2022-by-pickup-trucks-minibuses-large-buses-coaches-body-chassis-lorries-light-trucks-heavy-trucks-trailers-and-semi-trailers-300656731.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article