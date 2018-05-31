Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2018-2022 by Pickup Trucks, Minibuses, Large Buses, Coaches, Body Chassis, Lorries, Light Trucks, Heavy Trucks, Trailers, and Semi-Trailers

The global commercial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Commercial vehicles include pickup trucks, minibuses, large buses, coaches, body chassis, lorries, light trucks, heavy trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings. With the growing awareness of road safety and growing number of accidents, commercial vehicle manufacturers are encouraged to integrate new safety features for making them safer to drive.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing penetration of downsized engines will reduce the overall price of vehicles. Vehicle manufacturers focus on developing downsized engine blocks to decrease curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce vehicle emission. The power generated by downsized engines is equivalent to that of its higher-powered model.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased cost pressures on OEMs. In the automotive industry valve chain, OEMs bear the liability for most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles, the bargaining power of OEMs has reduced for certain equipment and technologies.



Key vendors

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor

General Motors

Hyundai Motor

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen

Volvo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising penetration of embedded telematics systems in commercial vehicles

Integration of advanced safety technologies to gain higher safety ratings

Emergence of engine manufacturing using 3D printing technology

Growing integration of smartphones and tablets in automobiles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xt4cp/global_commercial?w=5



