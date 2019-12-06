Global Commercial Vehicle Market 2019-2022 with Daimler, Volvo, Man Truck & Bus, Hino Motors & Scania Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast to 2022 provide strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global commercial vehicle market.



The commercial vehicles manufacturing market consists of sales of commercial vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete light trucks and utility vehicles such as light duty vans, minivans, pick-up trucks and sports utility vehicles, and complete heavy duty trucks, buses, coaches, heavy duty motor homes and other special purpose heavy duty motor vehicles for highway use.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the commercial vehicle? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Vehicle market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global commercial vehicle market, accounting for 66% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 17% of the global commercial vehicle market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global commercial vehicle market.



Truck manufacturing companies are now using alternative drive systems to produce environmentally friendly low carbon emission trucks. Alternative drive systems are hydrogen-powered, electric or hybrid vehicles. They have significantly low carbon emissions, make use of renewable fuels and lower fuel costs by up to 50%.



For example, Mercedes-Benz manufactures trucks with alternative drive systems using biogas as fuel, thus making them sustainable, inexpensive and CO2 neutral. Daimler has the world's largest truck fleet with hybrid drives. Hybrid trucks are being commercially used in North America, Europe and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Commercial Vehicle Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Commercial Vehicle Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Commercial Vehicle Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Commercial Vehicle Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Commercial Vehicle Market Trends And Strategies



8. Commercial Vehicle Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Light Commercial Vehicle

10.1.2. Heavy Trucks

10.1.3. Buses

10.1.4. Coaches



11. Commercial Vehicle Market Metrics

11.1. Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Commercial Vehicle Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Daimler AG

Volvo Group

Man Truck & Bus

Hino Motors

Scania

