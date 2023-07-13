Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market to 2030: Increasing Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles Drives Growth

13 Jul, 2023, 20:00 ET
The global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case estimated at 11 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 14.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
LCV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach 10.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the M&HCV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Cardone Industries, Inc.
- Dana Limited
- Dorman Products
- GKN Automotive Limited
- Hyundai Transys Lear Automotive India Private Limited
- Magna International Inc.
- Meritor, Inc.
- Powertrain Industries
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
- Univance Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Weak Demand Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- COVID-19 Outbreak Significantly Impacts the Global Commercial Vehicles Market
- CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in the Post-Pandemic Period
- Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case
- Types of Transfer Cases
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles: A Key Determinant of Growth in the Global Transfer Case Market
- Global Production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020
- Global Production of Heavy Trucks by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020
- Global Production of Buses & Coaches by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020
- Healthy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) & Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicles Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Auto Manufacturers' Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Market
- Growing Need for Low Range Gears and Chain Drives in Vehicles to Drive Market Gains
- Chain Driven Vs Gear Driven Transfer Cases
- Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Opportunity for Transfer Cases
- Electric LCV Registrations Worldwide in Thousand Units for the Years 2015-2020
- Global Electric Bus Registrations in Thousand Units for 2015-2020
- Electric Truck Registrations Worldwide in Thousand Units for 2015-2020
- Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles: A Key Market Restraint
- Global Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (in Million Units) for 2016-2021
- Auto OEMs Focus on Reducing Highway Fatalities: A Business Case for Transfer Case Market
- Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
- Regulations to Improve Safety and Fuel Economy of Vehicles to Enhance Drivetrain Electrification, Spurring Market Growth
- Demand Continues to Grow for Lightweight Transfer Cases
- Post Pandemic Focus on Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Transfer Case for CVs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Emphasis on Safety & Traction in Extreme Weather & Surface Conditions to Propel Demand for Transfer Cases in Light Trucks
- Rise in Industrial Manufacturing Activity and Consequent Impact on Commercial Vehicles Demand to Influence Growth
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
- Key Challenges Facing Transfer Case Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
