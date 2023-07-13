Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market to 2030: Increasing Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case estimated at 11 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 14.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LCV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach 10.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the M&HCV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.3 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Dana Limited

Dorman Products

GKN Automotive Limited

Hyundai Transys Lear Automotive India Private Limited

Magna International Inc.

Meritor, Inc.

Powertrain Industries

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Univance Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Supply Chain Disruptions and Weak Demand Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Outbreak Significantly Impacts the Global Commercial Vehicles Market

CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in the Post-Pandemic Period

Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case

Types of Transfer Cases

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles: A Key Determinant of Growth in the Global Transfer Case Market

Global Production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020

Global Production of Heavy Trucks by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020

Global Production of Buses & Coaches by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020

Healthy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) & Four Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicles Bodes Well for Market Growth

Auto Manufacturers' Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Market

Growing Need for Low Range Gears and Chain Drives in Vehicles to Drive Market Gains

Chain Driven Vs Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Opportunity for Transfer Cases

Electric LCV Registrations Worldwide in Thousand Units for the Years 2015-2020

Global Electric Bus Registrations in Thousand Units for 2015-2020

Electric Truck Registrations Worldwide in Thousand Units for 2015-2020

Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles: A Key Market Restraint

Global Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (in Million Units) for 2016-2021

Auto OEMs Focus on Reducing Highway Fatalities: A Business Case for Transfer Case Market

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Regulations to Improve Safety and Fuel Economy of Vehicles to Enhance Drivetrain Electrification, Spurring Market Growth

Demand Continues to Grow for Lightweight Transfer Cases

Post Pandemic Focus on Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Transfer Case for CVs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Emphasis on Safety & Traction in Extreme Weather & Surface Conditions to Propel Demand for Transfer Cases in Light Trucks

Rise in Industrial Manufacturing Activity and Consequent Impact on Commercial Vehicles Demand to Influence Growth

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Key Challenges Facing Transfer Case Market

