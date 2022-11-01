Global Commercial Water Purifier Market Report 2022: Strict Government Regulation on Water Purity Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Water Purifier Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Filter Type, Technology, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Water Purifier Market was valued at USD 8.29 Billion in the year 2021. Increased demand for water purifiers in the commercial sector can be ascribed to an increase in the number of restaurants, cafeterias, business complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, and other similar establishments in both developed and developing countries.

Furthermore, increased public awareness of the dangers of high total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in drinking water, continued industrial expansion, and the implementation of severe government laws requiring the supply of high purity water are all driving up commercial water purifiers sales.



Based on the Filter Type segment, the Reverse Osmosis segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Commercial Water Purifier market in the year 2027 as RO purifiers are used to treat highly contaminated water containing dissolved salts and heavy metals.

They are the most effective purifier type to treat seawater and municipal tap water that is of poor quality. As the quality of water that is available across the globe continues to deteriorate due to pollution, RO purification is foreseen to witness growth in sales during the forecast period.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Commercial Water Purifier market followed by the Americas & Europe. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



Also, the global commercial water purifiers market is being driven by factors such as industrial expansion and rising urbanization. The rapidly expanding hotel business, as well as decreasing water quality, are driving up demand for water purifiers. The industry is expected to develop as government standards for safe and healthy drinking water systems are implemented. The commercial water purifier market is disintegrating and highly competitive owing to the presence of major global and regional players. All the dominant players are performing better than one another in all the parameters and in this way, the competition in the commercial water purifier market is intensifying.

Key Target Audience:

Water Purifier Companies

Wastewater Treatment Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Players

A.O Smith Corporation

Pentair PLC

The Clorox Company

The 3M Company

Company Eaton Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Evoqua Water Technologies

Toray Industries

Ispring Water Systems

Culligan International

Key Topics Covered:





1. Report scope & Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market: Product Overview



4. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market: An Analysis



5. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market: Segment Analysis



6. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market By Technology



7. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market By End User



8. Americas Commercial Water Purifier Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



9. Europe Commercial Water Purifier Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. APAC Commercial Water Purifier Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. MEA Commercial Water Purifier Market: An Analysis



12. Global Commercial Water Purifier Market Dynamics



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



16. About the Publisher



