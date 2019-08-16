Global Communicable Disease Market Research Report 2019 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Pfizer

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communicable Disease Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report covers therapeutics used in the treatment of communicable diseases. The report highlights the current and future market potential of communicable diseases therapeutics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of communicable diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.

The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, growing awareness regarding communicable diseases, development of novel therapies, and growing public and private partnership for research of new therapies.

The global communicable disease market is segmented based on disease indication and region.

North America is estimated to have the highest market share and the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in health care expenditure in the Asia-Pacific market, growing research and development activities, and increase in the prevalence of STDs, HIV, and infectious diseases coupled with growing government initiative in creating awareness regarding communicable disease are the major factors augmenting the growth of communicable disease market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report details market shares of communicable diseases based on different disease indication. Based on disease indication the market is segmented into HIV, Hepatitis B&C, Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Others.



The Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the global market for communicable diseases within the healthcare industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

The regional analysis of the communicable disease market, covering North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , South America , and Middle East & Africa

, , , , and & A look at the government regulations pertaining to drug developments for communicable diseases and pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late-stage

Discussion of the competitive landscape, mergers and acquisitions of companies to enhance their product portfolio, and future commercial marketplace

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Disease Overview

HIV

HIV Timeline and Milestones

HIV Life Cycle: Treatment and Mechanism of Action

HIV Prophylaxis

Epidemiology

Chlamydia

Epidemiology

Genital Herpes

Epidemiology

Gonorrhea

Epidemiology

Hepatitis A, B and C

Epidemiology

HPV

Syphilis

Epidemiology

Malaria

Incidence and Geographical Distribution

Tuberculosis

Incidence and Geographical Distribution

Influenza

Incidence and Mortality

Trichomoniasis

Scabies

Bacterial Vaginosis

Candidiasis

Chancroid (Venereal Ulcers)

Pediculosis Pubis

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Regional Awareness Program for Communicable Diseases

Development of Novel Therapies

Public-Private Partnership

Global Program to Counter HIV

Increasing Prevalence of Communicable Diseases

Market Restraints

Social Stigma Associated with STD

High Cost of Treatment

Underestimating the Risk of Contracting the Disease

Lack of Prenatal Screenings for STD

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Disease Type

Global Market for Communicable Disease, by Disease Indication

HIV

Hepatitis B&C

Herpes Simplex Virus

Influenza

Malaria

Tuberculosis

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Communicable Disease, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C

Herpes Simplex Virus

HIV/AIDS

Influenza A and Influenza B

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Malaria

Tuberculosis

MERS

Hemorrhagic Fevers

Dengue

Ebola

Lassa fever

Marburg

Yellow Fever

Zika

Chapter 8 Regulation and Reimbursement

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

Japan

China

Pricing and Reimbursement

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics: Global Competitor Analysis

Influenza Therapeutics: Global Competitor Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Astrazeneca/Medimmune

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mylan Laboratories

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

Sanofi, Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus, A Csl Company

Viiv Healthcare



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpib5h



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

