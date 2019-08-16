Global Communicable Disease Market Research Report 2019 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Pfizer
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communicable Disease Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers therapeutics used in the treatment of communicable diseases. The report highlights the current and future market potential of communicable diseases therapeutics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of communicable diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.
The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, growing awareness regarding communicable diseases, development of novel therapies, and growing public and private partnership for research of new therapies.
The global communicable disease market is segmented based on disease indication and region.
North America is estimated to have the highest market share and the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in health care expenditure in the Asia-Pacific market, growing research and development activities, and increase in the prevalence of STDs, HIV, and infectious diseases coupled with growing government initiative in creating awareness regarding communicable disease are the major factors augmenting the growth of communicable disease market in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report details market shares of communicable diseases based on different disease indication. Based on disease indication the market is segmented into HIV, Hepatitis B&C, Herpes Simplex Virus, Influenza, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and Others.
The Report Includes:
- Detailed overview of the global market for communicable diseases within the healthcare industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- The regional analysis of the communicable disease market, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- A look at the government regulations pertaining to drug developments for communicable diseases and pipeline analysis covering ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late-stage
- Discussion of the competitive landscape, mergers and acquisitions of companies to enhance their product portfolio, and future commercial marketplace
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Disease Overview
- HIV
- HIV Timeline and Milestones
- HIV Life Cycle: Treatment and Mechanism of Action
- HIV Prophylaxis
- Epidemiology
- Chlamydia
- Epidemiology
- Genital Herpes
- Epidemiology
- Gonorrhea
- Epidemiology
- Hepatitis A, B and C
- Epidemiology
- HPV
- Syphilis
- Epidemiology
- Malaria
- Incidence and Geographical Distribution
- Tuberculosis
- Incidence and Geographical Distribution
- Influenza
- Incidence and Mortality
- Trichomoniasis
- Scabies
- Bacterial Vaginosis
- Candidiasis
- Chancroid (Venereal Ulcers)
- Pediculosis Pubis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Regional Awareness Program for Communicable Diseases
- Development of Novel Therapies
- Public-Private Partnership
- Global Program to Counter HIV
- Increasing Prevalence of Communicable Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Social Stigma Associated with STD
- High Cost of Treatment
- Underestimating the Risk of Contracting the Disease
- Lack of Prenatal Screenings for STD
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Disease Type
- Global Market for Communicable Disease, by Disease Indication
- HIV
- Hepatitis B&C
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- Influenza
- Malaria
- Tuberculosis
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Communicable Disease, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7 Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C
- Herpes Simplex Virus
- HIV/AIDS
- Influenza A and Influenza B
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus
- Malaria
- Tuberculosis
- MERS
- Hemorrhagic Fevers
- Dengue
- Ebola
- Lassa fever
- Marburg
- Yellow Fever
- Zika
Chapter 8 Regulation and Reimbursement
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Pricing and Reimbursement
- U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Sexually Transmitted Disease Therapeutics: Global Competitor Analysis
- Influenza Therapeutics: Global Competitor Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Astrazeneca/Medimmune
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Cipla Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Mylan Laboratories
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
- Sanofi, Sanofi Pasteur
- Seqirus, A Csl Company
- Viiv Healthcare
