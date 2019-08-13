Global Communication Service Provider Network Analytics (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G) Market 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communication Service Provider Network Analytics Market By Application (Customer Management and Engagement, Service Optimization, Customer Insights, and Decision Management), By Type (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CSP network analytics market will grow at a CAGR of above 15.0% during the forecast period

The market for CSP network analytics is driven by increasing demand for understanding the customer usage pattern and optimization of network services. Telecom operators are dependent on best-in-class network equipment for services and operations.



CSP network analytics help the telecom operators to monitor and maintain the overall functioning of the call management and traffic management for voice and data. Telecom providers are continuously focusing on improving their services with maximum bandwidth and coverage.



According to our CSP network analytics analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global CSP network analytics market in 2019. With the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors present in this region, the adoption of CSP network analytics is highest in this region. Several enterprises in this region are focusing on enhancing customer experience and offer customized plans to its customers.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing customer base and internet usage penetration. The market majorly consists of telecom equipment providers along with few vendors specializing in telecom network products. While many markets in Europe and the Middle East have reached maturity in terms of telecom revenues, the African and Asian countries are growing at a rapid rate penetrating the market further and these network analytics can prove to be of utmost use for telecom operators in managing its towers, bandwidth, and coverage.



As data consumption continues to increase, the need for business intelligence and bucketing of information to target potential customers and focus on automated decision making using AI/ML to provide best results for telecom operators. The growth of 5G networks is expected to open up new revenue channels for telecom and network analytics vendors.



Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the CSP network analytics market. The major telecom providers are planning for high investments in planning and strategizing using network insights and usage patterns and the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in CSP network analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.



Some of the Key Vendors included:

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei

NetScout

Cisco

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, Huawei acquired two Israeli vendors, HexaTier and Toga Networks bolstering its next-gen networking and security solutions. Nokia acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software capability powered with analytics.



