Global Commuter Rail & Public Bus Services Industry, 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment

The global commuter rail and public bus services market is expected to decline from $294.1 billion in 2019 to $291.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $368.7 billion in 2023.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global commuter rail and public bus services market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global commuter rail and public bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global commuter rail and public bus services market.



In Transit entertainment services are increasingly being offered by public transportation companies to enhance passenger ride experience. Most common in transit entertainment services include Wi-Fi and video on demand services which are either offered for free or offered at affordable rates. In transit-entertainment amenities add value to customers' overall travel experience. For example, all of New York's underground subway stations were equipped with Wi-Fi, in January 2017.



Similarly, communications infrastructure company CIVIQ Smartscapes installed over 1,000 Wi-Fi devices in public transit vehicles and 51 additional Wi-Fi devices for transit stations in Miami-Dade County, Florida, in 2017. Ola Cab, the largest on demand cab transportation service provider in India is offering in cab entertainment through Ola Play platform which provides music, TV shows and radio in the cab.



Companies Mentioned



East Japan Railway

MTR

Central Japan Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway

West Japan Railway

